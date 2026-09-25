How Louis Vuitton keeps its trunk-making heritage alive

BTLUXE EXCLUSIVE

Savoir Rever brings the maison’s evolving craft to Singapore

SOME OF LOUIS VUITTON’S MOST extraordinary new trunks will be presented in Singapore this October.

At the maison’s upcoming invitation-only Savoir Rever showcase at Allanbrooke Road in Sentosa, several pieces from the new High Trunks collection, introduced as part of Pharrell Williams’ men’s spring-summer 2027 collection, will be seen here for the first time. These are not shy objects.

The Mother of Pearl Marquetry Courrier Lozine 110 sets more than 2,000 individually cut pieces of mother-of-pearl into smoked larch wood, so the monogram shifts and glows as light passes across it.

The Mother of Pearl Marquetry Courrier Lozine 110 is a highlight of the High Trunks collection. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

The Chrome Wave Courrier Lozine 110 turns the familiar rectangular trunk into something almost liquid, with hand-sculpted acrylic panels, laser-engraved monogram motifs and a mirrored finish built up through layers of silver chrome. The Liquid Python Courrier Lozine 110, meanwhile, sheathes the form in hand-finished python leather treated to create a water-like effect.

They could scarcely look more contemporary. Yet, beneath the iridescence, sculpted surfaces and gleaming hardware is an object whose history reaches back to the beginning of Louis Vuitton.

Built for a changing world

The story starts in 1854, when Louis Vuitton opened his own business in Paris after 17 years apprenticing in the specialised trade of packing and trunk-making. This was an age of elaborate dresses, crinolines and increasingly mobile clients, and Vuitton approached luggage as a practical design problem.

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He made trunks lighter and stronger, and replaced the traditional domed lid with a flat top that was easier to handle and stack.

The historic house in Asnieres-sur-Seine where Louis Vuitton’s trunk-making workshops remain in operation today. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

More than 160 years later, trunks are still made there. Walk into the Asnieres atelier today and history announces itself through the senses: the scent of freshly cut poplar, beech and okoume; the thud of a hammer; the whirr of a sewing machine.

Craftspeople of different generations work alongside one another, performing manual gestures that would have been recognisable to Vuitton himself. The construction is almost architectural.

A display at La Galerie in Asnieres-sur-Seine traces the evolution of Louis Vuitton’s trunks, from 19th-century cases to contemporary pieces. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

First comes the wooden structure, followed by ribbing in cotton canvas to reinforce it. Once the exterior is covered in canvas or leather, lozine – the rigid edging that runs around the trunk – is painstakingly nailed into place. Then come the locks, corners, buckles, brackets, handles and reinforcement slats.

Inside, the trunk is detailed in textile or leather and fitted with compartments, while malletage – intricate criss-crossed ribbons – lines the inside of the lid.

Even the lock carries its own history. The multiple-tumbler lock was perfected and patented in 1889 by Vuitton’s son, Georges. Individual order numbers are recorded in the maison’s register, part of a system that allows a registered client’s key to open the trunks made for them.

A visual code that travels

The other great Louis Vuitton signature followed in 1896, when Georges Vuitton created the monogram in honour of his late father. With its interlocking LV initials and stylised flowers, the pattern drew on influences the maison links to Art Nouveau, japonisme and Gothic heraldic art.

Conceived as a distinctive house signature, it has since travelled far beyond the trunk. And 130 years later, it remains one of luxury’s most recognisable motifs.

The enduring fascination of the Louis Vuitton trunk, however, lies in what the maison has managed to do within that recognisable form. Over the decades, it has made trunks for remarkably specific lives and rituals.

Thousands of pieces of sustainably sourced mother-of-pearl stand out against the darkened larch wood of the Mother of Pearl Marquetry Courrier Lozine 110. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

A 1927 library trunk conceived for Ernest Hemingway contained secret drawers, book slots, shelves and a fitted space for his typewriter. Two years later, a trunk created for conductor Leopold Stokowski doubled as a travelling office, with shelves, drawers, space for a typewriter and a fold-out desktop.

The principle was already there: keep the architecture, rethink what it can contain, and what it can become.

By the turn of the 21st century, that spirit of reinvention was also being expressed through collaborations with contemporary artists. In 2001, Stephen Sprouse overlaid the Monogram canvas with his bold graffiti-style lettering. In 2003, Takashi Murakami recast it in vivid colour through his Monogram Multicolore.

In 2012 and again in 2023, Yayoi Kusama brought her distinctive visual vocabulary of dots, pumpkins and other recurring motifs across everything from leather goods to trunks.

The licence for such experimentation had been written into the house codes long before. A 1905 monogram patent explicitly allowed variations in colour, size and material – a remarkably useful clause for a house that would spend the next century finding new ways to work within its own visual language.

The trunk, transformed

Today, the new High Trunks push that same idea into yet another register. The Mother of Pearl Marquetry trunk is perhaps the most jewel-like. Rather than simply decorating its surface, thousands of pieces of sustainably sourced mother-of-pearl are individually cut and inlaid by hand into smoked larch.

The wood is darkened through a smoking process before being sanded, finished and varnished, allowing the pale iridescence of the shell to stand out against it.

Matching slats, rivets and metal details carry the workmanship across the entire trunk.

The Chrome Wave goes in the opposite direction. Transparent acrylic panels are hand-sculpted into undulating forms before being laser-engraved with the Monogram.

Yayoi Kusama adorns the monogram canvas with her signature multicoloured pumpkins. PHOTO: LOUIS VUITTON

Successive finishing layers, including two silver chrome coatings, create its mirror-like skin.

Open it, and the futuristic exterior gives way to traditional cream VVN leather enriched with Louis Vuitton embroideries – a striking collision of experimentation and house codes.

Different materials, different moods, same underlying discipline. That tension between continuity and invention has always animated Louis Vuitton’s trunk-making.

The surfaces can grow more audacious and the materials more unexpected. But the trunk retains the clarity of the original idea: an object designed around the way its owner wants to live and travel.

At Asnieres, that idea is still being worked out in wood, leather, canvas and metal. In Singapore, that decades-long conversation between heritage and invention is set to continue.