Moonlit treasures for the Mid-Autumn Festival

SPECIAL FEATURE

Indulge in everything from whimsical snowskin creations to classic baked treats this mooncake season

Pan Pacific Singapore

Hai Tien Lo ushers in the Mid-Autumn Festival with an elegant collection of handcrafted mooncakes that blends tradition with contemporary flair.

Curated by executive Chinese chef Edden Yap and his culinary team, each set of four mooncakes is presented in a striking orange floral keepsake box – easily repurposed as a jewellery case after the festivities.

Leading the collection is the signature Hai Tien Lo No 1 Tea Baked Mooncake (S$95 net), where an aromatic blend of tea and herbs creates a fragrant, lingering finish.

New for this year is the Roselle with Wolfberries and White Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake (S$95 net), pairing delicate floral and fruity notes with silky lotus paste for a refreshing twist.

Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

Traditionalists can savour the rich Double Yolk White Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake (S$99 net) or the Single Yolk White Lotus Paste Baked Mooncake (S$95 net), while durian lovers can indulge in the luxurious Mao Shan Wang Durian Snowskin Mooncake (S$108 net), featuring creamy premium flesh wrapped in melt-in-the-mouth snowskin.

The collection also includes two thoughtfully curated gift sets.

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The Premium Four Treasures Baked Mooncake Set (S$188 net) pairs one of each baked mooncake flavour with an elegant teapot, two teacups and a tin with two packets of Hai Tien Lo No 1 tea leaves for the perfect teatime experience.

The Classic Four Treasures Baked Mooncake Set (S$98 net) features the same quartet of baked mooncakes in the signature keepsake box.

Visit panpacificsingapore.oddle.me for online purchases. For inquiries, call 6826-8240 or 9009-5936, or e-mail specialevents.ppsin@panpacific.com.

Premium Four Treasures Baked Mooncake Set PHOTO: PAN PACIFIC SINGAPORE

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay, Singapore

Classic mooncakes may never go out of style, but there’s always room for reinvention.

Peach Blossoms Mid-Autumn Delightful Four Collection in Ethereal Chest PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE

At Peach Blossoms, executive Chinese chef Edward Chong’s popular Timeless Treasures collection features a new handcrafted flavour, as well as the launch of the Opulence Duo, a two-piece gift set designed for more intimate celebrations and thoughtful festive gifting.

Making its debut is the Charcoal Lychee with Longan, Wolfberries and Okinawan Brown Sugar Mochi, where fragrant lychee tea-infused lotus paste is paired with dried longan, wolfberries and chewy Okinawan brown sugar mochi, creating a delicate balance of floral sweetness and earthy tea notes.

Returning crowd favourites include the Low Sugar Double Yolk with White Lotus, featuring velvety white lotus paste wrapped around two rich salted egg yolks; the Low Sugar Single Yolk with White Lotus, a lighter rendition of the perennial classic; and the Charcoal Peach Longjing with Okinawan Brown Sugar Mochi, which combines aromatic longjing tea-infused lotus paste with soft, chewy brown sugar mochi encased in a striking charcoal pastry.

Peach Blossoms Mid-Autumn Opulence Duo PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE

Presented in elegant gift sets for every occasion, the signature Celestial Treasures box of four is priced at S$139.80 net, while the Ethereal Chest box of four retails from S$98.80 net. Those looking for a more intimate gift can opt for the Opulence Duo at S$65.80 net.

Pre-orders are now open, with Pan Pacific Discovery members enjoying discounts of up to 30 per cent until Sep 25. Super early bird promotions of up to 30 per cent are available until Aug 2, followed by early bird savings of up to 25 per cent until Aug 31.

Visit bit.ly/4wHYjKe for online purchases. For inquiries, call 6845-1118 or e-mail promotions.prsmb@parkroyalcollection.com.

Peach Blossoms Mid-Autumn Celestial Treasures PHOTO: PARKROYAL COLLECTION MARINA BAY, SINGAPORE

Capella Singapore

Capella Singapore marks its Mid-Autumn Festival debut with Woven in Harmony, the luxury resort’s inaugural mooncake collection that draws inspiration from the enduring bonds of family, Sentosa’s island heritage and the timeless tradition of reunion.

Baked Mooncake Collection PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE

The collection takes its name from the Pan Chang knot – an ancient Chinese decorative knot symbolising continuity, harmony and blessings. Attached to the felt carrier bag, the decorative knot serves as a meaningful keepsake beyond the festivities.

Presented in an elegant collectible gift box, the six individually boxed mooncakes are housed in bespoke packaging designed to be repurposed long after the festivities.

Baked Mooncake Collection collectable tin PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE

The collection also pays tribute to Sentosa’s former pineapple plantations, weaving subtle tropical flavours into classic recipes for a contemporary take on the festival.

The Baked Mooncake Collection is priced at S$138 net for a box of six and features three premium flavours: Signature Pineapple Custard and Premium White Lotus, Premium White Lotus with Single Yolk and Melon Seed, and Heritage Premium Assorted Nuts with Yunnan Ham.

For those who prefer snowskin mooncakes, Capella’s culinary team from its award-winning Cantonese restaurant Cassia has created the Snowskin Mooncake Collection (S$158 net per box of six), comprising Pineapple, Navegante Rum by Bob’s Bar and White Lotus, Champagne Chocolate Truffle, Roasted Macadamia and White Lotus, and Gula Melaka Chocolate Truffle, Sea Salt and White Lotus.

Snowskin Mooncake Collection PHOTO: CAPELLA SINGAPORE

The Woven in Harmony collection is available from Aug 18 to Sep 27, with customers who order by Jul 31 enjoying a limited-time launch offer of 28 per cent savings.

Visit capellahotels.com/en/capella-singapore/offers/mooncakes-2026 for online purchases. For inquiries call Cassia at 6591-5045 or email cassia.singapore@capellahotels.com

Shangri-La Singapore

Shangri-La Singapore shines brightly this Mid-Autumn Festival with its Moonlit City, Heartfelt Shangri-La collection, pairing artisanal mooncakes with elegant keepsake packaging designed to be enjoyed long after the last slice has been eaten.

Mid-Autumn Selection PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE

Baked Mooncakes PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE

Inspired by the glow of lanterns guiding loved ones home, the collection marries heritage with sustainability through gift boxes that transform into lanterns, table lamps and storage boxes, while the plant-based range is wrapped in a reusable scarf crafted from recycled plastic bottles.

The baked collection is led by the new Longjing with Pumpkin Seeds and Sunflower Seeds (S$92.80 net for four), which pairs fragrant longjing tea with roasted seeds. The classic Shang Palace Four Treasures (S$96.80 net) boast a luxurious assortment.

Shang Palace Four Treasures PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE

Other signatures include Mixed Nuts with Chicken Ham (S$92.80 net), and reduced-sugar white lotus seed paste mooncakes in Plain (S$87.80 net), Single Yolk (S$96.80 net), Double Yolk (S$99.80 net) and Four Yolk (S$133.80 net) varieties.

Sustainability is also in focus with the Plant-based Mooncake Collection (S$89.80 net), featuring Royal Red Ruby and Toffee Butterscotch flavours.

Plant-based Mooncake Collection PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE

Other highlights include the Shang Palace Red Date Pumpkin Seed with Bird’s Nest mooncakes (S$142.80), and the Origin Bar Mid-Autumn Gift Set (S$128.80 net). The latter presents six cocktail-inspired mini mooncakes in Pain au Chocolat and Celestial 75 flavours, paired with a signature whisky cocktail.

Younger guests can enjoy the DIY Brick Surprise Dispenser (S$75.80 net) and Moonlit Kids Surprise Box (S$55.80 net). Enjoy early bird discounts of up to 30 per cent for purchases made by Aug 9.

Visit bit.ly/SLSMAF2026-BT for online purchases. For inquiries, call 6213-4511 or e-mail festive.sls@shangri-la.com.

Snowskin Mooncakes PHOTO: SHANGRI-LA SINGAPORE

The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

Elevate your Mid-Autumn Festival gifting with The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore’s most imaginative mooncake collection, pairing handcrafted confections with luxurious keepsake packaging that blends heritage and contemporary design.

Mid-Autumn Musical Box PHOTO: CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

The star attraction is a luminous musical gift box (from S$98.80 net with eight mini mooncakes) featuring a glasshouse-inspired design, complete with a rotating moon and gold ceramic trinket tray.

Also new is a burgundy lacquer box adorned with peony motifs that opens to reveal a whimsical tic-tac-toe set (S$128 net) – a playful touch for the festive season.

Mid-Autumn Lacquer Box PHOTO: CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

Three new flavours join this year’s line-up of baked and snowskin mooncakes.

The Red Bean Pine Nuts with Orange Peel Mini Baked Mooncake combines smooth red bean paste with crunchy pine nuts and fragrant citrus zest, while the Chocolate Pistachio Crunch Mini Snowskin Mooncake offers rich chocolate with crunchy pistachios.

The Strawberry Mochi Mini Snowskin Mooncake pairs a strawberry truffle centre with chewy mochi for a delightful contrast of textures.

Strawberry Mochi Mini Snowskin Mooncakes PHOTO: CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

Returning favourites include White Lotus Seed Paste with Egg Yolk, White Lotus Seed Paste with Mixed Nuts and the ever-popular Lava Custard Mini Baked Mooncakes.

Snowskin mooncake lovers will also applaud the return of its signature mini snowskin flavours such as creamy Mao Shan Wang Durian, as well as Champagne Truffle with its hint of sweetness and bubbly.

Orders run until Sep 25, with early bird discounts of up to 20 per cent.

Visit shop-capitolkempinski.myshopify.com/pages/mid-autumn-festival-2026 for online purchases. For inquiries, call 6715-6852 or e-mail boutique.singapore@kempinski.com.

Chocolate Pistachio Crunch Mini Snowskin Mooncakes PHOTO: CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE

The Fullerton Hotel Singapore

Drawing on the heritage of one of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks, The Fullerton Hotel Singapore presents a Mid-Autumn Festival collection that celebrates tradition with understated elegance.

The Fullerton Baked Classics Gift Set PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

The 2026 Fullerton Classics Mooncake Collection showcases familiar baked mooncakes with reduced sugar for maximum enjoyment without the guilt.

Leading the collection are three new baked flavours: Glutinous Rice Pu’er with Melon Seed, inspired by the aromas of sticky rice pu’er tea; Low Sugar White Lotus with Pumpkin Seed, which pairs smooth lotus paste with crunchy pumpkin seeds; and Black Sesame with Chestnut and Walnut, combining roasted black sesame with smooth, nutty textures.

The Fullerton Baked Classics Letterbox PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

Each is available in a box of four for S$92 net.

The gifting range is equally distinctive. The Fullerton Baked Classics Gift Set (S$95 net) comes in a crimson drawer-style box embossed with the facade of The Fullerton Building and features an assortment of four signature baked mooncakes including Low Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Single Yolk and Low Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste with Double Yolks.

Jade Nostalgic Harvest Mooncake Tingkat PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

Meanwhile, the collectable Fullerton Baked Classics Letterbox (S$68 net), modelled after Singapore’s iconic red pillar post box, boasts a refreshed design. At the same time, the Jade Nostalgic Harvest Mooncake Tingkat (S$98 net) features a pastel-hued tiffin carrier filled with four mooncakes in the two new flavours.

Completing the collection is the limited-edition Jade 15 Treasures Premium Gift Set (S$218 net), a lavish centrepiece featuring a large white lotus seed paste mooncake with eight yolks, surrounded by 14 mini baked mooncakes in assorted flavours. Enjoy early bird discounts of 25 per cent until Aug 23.

Visit shop.fullertonhotels.com for online purchases.

Jade 15 Treasures Premium Gift Set PHOTO: THE FULLERTON HOTEL SINGAPORE

Holiday Inn Singapore Atrium

For Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant, the Mid-Autumn Festival is “never just a mooncake”. Its suitably themed 2026 collection goes beyond crafting exquisite mooncakes, celebrating the milestones and relationships that make the season meaningful.

Xin Cuisine Chinese Restaurant’s mooncakes PHOTO: HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ATRIUM

Its handcrafted baked and snowskin creations are presented in collectible keepsakes such as the elegant, blush-toned Poet’s Dream Box, inspired by the Chinese verse, “The moon is brightest over one’s home town”. Designed to be repurposed as a jewellery or trinket box, it extends the gift beyond the festival itself.

Leading this year’s collection are two new mini snowskin mooncakes. The Orange Whiskey Mini Snowskin Mooncake combines bright citrus notes with the mellow warmth of whiskey for a sophisticated finish, while the Elderflower Apple Mini Snowskin Mooncake pairs smooth lotus seed paste with a fragrant elderflower apple praline centre.

Both are priced at S$84 net per box of six.

Orange Whiskey Lotus Paste Snowskin Mooncake PHOTO: HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ATRIUM

The collection also features Low Sugar White Lotus Seed Paste Baked Mooncake with Double Yolk and the popular Peranakan Durian Mini Snowskin Mooncake, available as part of a limited one-for-one promotion presented in blush pink or sandy beige gift boxes.

Available for order until Sep 21, the collection comes with an early bird discount of up to 35 per cent for purchases made before Aug 20, with pickup and delivery commencing from Aug 25.

Designed as both a thoughtful festive gift and a lasting keepsake, Xin Cuisine’s latest mooncake collection blends tradition with contemporary flavours, reinforcing the idea that where Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations are concerned, it’s never just about the mooncake, but also about creating cherished memories that last.

Visit singaporeatrium.holidayinn.com/eshop for online purchases. For inquiries, call 3138-2531, WhatsApp 9114-0281 or e-mail xin.sinhi@ihg.com.

Traditional baked mooncakes PHOTO: HOLIDAY INN SINGAPORE ATRIUM

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach

JW Marriott Singapore South Beach infuses tradition with timeless appeal this Mid-Autumn Festival as it presents handcrafted mooncakes in a zippered carry case that doubles as a versatile accessory.

Handcrafted mini snowskin mooncakes by Madame Fan PHOTO: JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH

A modern Mid-Autumn keepsake PHOTO: JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH

Available in three contemporary shades – ocean blue, villa pink and cool tan – the keepsake is designed to extend beyond the festive season as a stylish lifestyle item.

The traditional baked mooncake collection (S$98 net for a box of four) comprises classic confections with a modern twist. Signature flavours include Single Yolk Lychee Lotus Paste and the classic Double Yolk White Lotus Paste.

Two new flavours debut this year: Da Hong Pao Paste, offering fragrant tea notes, and Imperial Longan Dates Paste, which combines longan and red dates for a naturally sweet finish. Also available is a baked mooncake medley featuring one of each flavour, priced at S$98 net.

Its snowskin collection, crafted by award-winning modern Cantonese restaurant Madame Fan, features familiar favourites as well as four new flavours: Rose Tea with Tangerine Osmanthus Truffle, Hazelnut Chocolate with Pistachio Truffle, Matcha White Bean with Dark Chocolate Ganache Truffle, and Mango with Passion Fruit Truffle.

Traditional baked mooncakes PHOTO: JW MARRIOTT SINGAPORE SOUTH BEACH

A mixed box with two pieces of each flavour is also available at S$98 net. For durian lovers, the premium Mao Shan Wang Mini Snowskin Mooncake is priced at S$108 net for eight pieces. Selected credit card holders can enjoy early bird discounts of up to 25 per cent, with subsequent promotional savings available throughout the sales period.

Visit gifts.jwmarriottsingapore.com for online purchases. For inquiries, WhatsApp 8129-5345 or e-mail jw.sinjw.festive@jwmarriotthotels.com.