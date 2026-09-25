NoMad Singapore marks brand’s arrival in Asia

SPECIAL FEATURE

Hilton’s Asia-Pacific president Alan Watts talks about the changing face of luxury hospitality and the hotel group’s regional lifestyle ambitions

HOW DO YOU BRING A New York state of mind to a cosmopolitan city halfway around the world, already rich in its own unique identity, heritage and culture?

Enter NoMad Hilton Singapore – a daring new hotel set to raise the stakes in luxury hospitality in the little red dot, while bringing a fresh vibe to the iconic Orchard Road shopping belt.

Lu Bar is a bucolic space surrounded by greenery and overlooking Orchard Road. IMAGE: HILTON

Bookings have gone live for the 173-key NoMad – the brand’s first property in the Asia-Pacific region – ahead of its opening later this year. Already, its distinctive, 14-storey cascading waterfall and lush, botanical facade are the most talked-about features of the biophilic building designed by famed architecture firm Woha.

With its New York spirit filtered through a Singapore design lens that blends Art Deco style and Peranakan tradition, “NoMad Singapore will belong to this city”, says Alan Watts, Hilton’s president for the Asia-Pacific.

Alan Watts, Hilton’s president for the Asia-Pacific, says Singapore is “a natural first home” for NoMad in Asia. PHOTO: HILTON

“Singapore has a strong luxury hotel market with many established legacy properties, but we also see growing demand for a more design and experience-led proposition,” he adds.

“Singapore was a natural first home for NoMad in Asia because it is a global city with a very clear identity of its own. It has a world-class culinary scene, a sophisticated design community and a long tradition of bringing global influences together in harmony in a way that feels distinctly its own.

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“That combination aligns naturally with NoMad.”

Inspired by heritage and art

Developed in partnership with UOL Group, NoMad takes over the former Faber House, right where Cairnhill intersects with Orchard Road.

The hotel itself starts on the fifth floor, where guests can check in at the open-air reception and enjoy a welcome drink at Lu Bar – a bucolic space surrounded by greenery and overlooking Orchard Road.

The Tropicana Club is a cabaret-inspired cocktail bar that will take baby boomers down memory lane. IMAGE: HILTON

Interiors boast a pale blue and green palette, with Peranakan touches that are a nod to nearby Emerald Hill.

A quintessential New York steakhouse experience awaits at the top-floor NoMad Grill, while The Tropicana Club is a cabaret-inspired cocktail bar that will take baby boomers down memory lane to Singapore’s original Tropicana back in the 1960s.

A quintessential New York steakhouse experience awaits at the top-floor NoMad Grill. IMAGE: HILTON

Singapore art also gets a showcase, with 90 per cent of the hotel’s collection of more than 1,860 artworks by locally based artists. Original and commissioned pieces range from oil on copper to large bas-relief installations with themes that connect the past to the present.

There’s also community outreach in the form of partnerships with non-profit organisations such as ART:DIS, which supports artists with disabilities.

Peranakan touches are a nod to nearby Emerald Hill. PHOTO: HILTON

Redefining luxury hospitality

NoMad’s ethos is a reflection of the changing face of luxury hospitality, says Watts.

“Where it used to be characterised by the size of the suites, the quality of the marble and the precision of the service, today’s traveller is looking for something more personal: a distinctive experience, a genuine connection to the destination, and a hotel with a personality they identify with.”

That’s why, from the Hilton perspective, “we are building a differentiated portfolio that can serve different guests and different stay occasions, from established luxury brands to collection and lifestyle brands which offer a distinctive point of view”.

One example is the new Waldorf Astoria Kuala Lumpur, which will open this year with a “distinctly Malaysian philosophy of hospitality, alongside world-class dining and an all-suite urban sanctuary”.

The Conrad brand, on the other hand, offers a different expression of luxury “combining contemporary, bold design, purposeful service and locally inspired art, culture and culinary experiences that connect modern luxury travellers with each destination”.

The upcoming Conrad Kuala Lumpur and the newly opened Conrad Nagoya attest to that, adds Watts.

Canopy Bangkok Sukhumvit channels the vibes of its Asoke district location. PHOTO: HILTON

Growth in the Asia-Pacific market

“The Asia-Pacific region continues to be an engine of growth for Hilton’s luxury and lifestyle brands,” says Watts. The region accounts for nearly half of the group’s luxury pipeline.

“We are on track to reach 250 luxury and lifestyle hotels in the Asia-Pacific, reflecting the strength of demand for high-end, experience-led stays across the region.”

He notes that the demand for luxury and lifestyle brands is driven by rising affluence, “with nearly half of all new high-net-worth individuals globally forecast to emerge from this region over the coming years”.

Such travellers prioritise highly personalised experiences, “while younger, culturally confident travellers are seeking hotels that feel individual and connected to their own sense of style”.

Tapestry Collection’s NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An is shaped by the locale’s heritage. PHOTO: HILTON

Emerging lifestyle hotels

Each of Hilton’s lifestyle brands tells a different story while staying true to the brand DNA, says Watts.

Its latest lifestyle openings are an example of that. He explains: “Canopy Bangkok Sukhumvit channels the energy and creativity of its Asoke district, while Tapestry Collection’s NHAAN Resort & Spa Hoi An is shaped by the city’s heritage and craftsmanship.”

Meanwhile, Hilton’s first lifestyle hotel in India – Slohh by Roach Bengaluru, launched recently – is designed to capture the warmth of a Malnad home.

How Hilton chooses a brand to fit the market starts with the micro location, notes Watts. “We examine the demand that exists there today, the hotels and experiences in the market, and how the neighbourhood and its traveller base are likely to develop over time.”

The group then partners real estate owners to identify the brand with a genuine competitive advantage. “NoMad in Singapore, for example, requires a very different setting and guest experience from Canopy in Bangkok or Tapestry Collection in Hoi An.”

Of course, “the economics are equally important”, he stresses. “The right brand is not simply the most fashionable choice. It is the one that can remain relevant and distinctive for years to come.”

Slohh by Roach Bengaluru captures the warmth of a Malnad home. PHOTO: HILTON

Personal choice

For someone whose work revolves around creating great hotel experiences for travellers, what does Watts look for when he himself travels?

“I value hotels that get the fundamentals of the stay right,” he shares. “Ultimately, hospitality is about making people feel as comfortable as they do in their own homes.”

True to form, “I am drawn to hotels with a strong sense of place, great restaurants and bars, and a team that delivers intuitive service and thoughtful personalisation of the stay.”

Context matters, too. “My favourite brands evolve depending on the stay occasion, because what I need on a business trip may be very different from what I want on a leisure break.

“My ideal hotel has a unique personality and gives its people the confidence to be themselves. Great design may create the first impression, but it’s the team that creates the lasting memory.”

Needless to say, it has to be a Hilton.