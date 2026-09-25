Omega and golf: A silver jubilee set in the Swiss Alps

WATCHES

In Crans-Montana, golfing comes with an Alpine backdrop – and Omega has been part of the view for 25 years

The Omega European Masters is one of the continent’s most prestigious golf tournaments. PHOTO: OMEGA

IN ASIA, A MENTION OF the Swiss Alps typically brings to mind wintry scenes of snow-capped peaks, powder-coated slopes and skiers making the most of the season.

Unless you’re an outdoor and/or sports enthusiast, you probably won’t associate the region with golfing, hiking or biking. Naturally, those activities thrive in the warmer months, amid the pristine alpine landscape of pine trees, lakes, mountains and valleys dotted with fairytale-like villages.

Each year, in early September, golfers and spectators from around the world descend upon the village of Crans-Montana for the highly anticipated Omega European Masters – one of the continent’s most prestigious golf tournaments.

Omega marks its 25th edition as title sponsor of the competition. PHOTO: OMEGA

And this year is a special one – Omega marks its 25th edition as title sponsor of the competition, a relationship that stretches back to 2001. The 2020 tournament was cancelled for obvious reasons.

The setting cannot be more evocative. High in the Swiss Alps (about 1,500 m above sea level), the fairways of Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club unfold against a picture-perfect backdrop. The crisp Alpine air lends the game an altogether different sense of occasion.

A long game

Originally founded as the Swiss Open in 1923, the tournament has been held at Crans-sur-Sierre since 1939, making it the oldest golf tournament in Europe to be played on the same course every year.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

In 2009, the Omega Masters was sanctioned by both the European and Asian Tours, creating a bridge between the two golf-loving continents.

Few names showcase Omega’s connection to the sport better than Rory McIlroy, who has been a brand ambassador since 2013. PHOTO: MATTHEW HARRIS

Over the years, the competition has naturally attracted a litany of golfing champions. Think Ernie Els and Nick Faldo, among many others. Add to that list Omegas’ own ambassadors, the likes of Rasmus Hojgaard, Matt Wallace and Danny Willett – all of whom have lifted the trophy.

Willett took the title in 2015. Hojgaard left his mark on the leaderboard in 2021. And Wallace was victorious in 2024.

But few names showcase Omega’s connection to the sport better than Rory McIlroy, who has been a brand ambassador since 2013. After winning the Masters Tournament in 2025, McIlroy became one of just six players in history to complete the Career Grand Slam.

And the brand’s golfing family just keeps growing. Its current roster includes American Major winner Wyndham Clark, French star Celine Boutier and rising British talent Lottie Woad. Plus the players competing in this year’s Masters.

A golf tournament is a rather useful place for a luxury watchmaker to be seen. PHOTO: OMEGA

A match made in… Switzerland

It’s not hard to fathom why Omega decided to throw its weight behind golf. In fact, the brand’s reasoning is disarmingly logical: Both golf and watchmaking are about precision and patience.

A player can spend months or years trying to perfect the smallest details of a shot. Meanwhile, over in Omega’s headquarters in Biel/Bienne (incidentally just a 2.5-hour drive from Crans-Montana), watchmakers devote their careers to improving accuracy.

When it comes to performance, golfers prioritise consistency, especially given the amount of pressure they face. Omega watches, too, are expected to display grace and functionality under pressure.

And finally, there is the question of style. Golf is both a sport and a social ritual, and, as an elegant game played in manicured settings, with players crisply attired in polished outfits, lends itself well to the world of luxury. Needless to say, Omega is no stranger to that world.

By extension, it also helps that golf tends to attract the “right” crowd. Players and spectators are more than likely to be performance-oriented, well-travelled, socially adept and appreciate the good life.

Altogether, that makes a golf tournament a rather useful place for a luxury watchmaker to be seen.

Cindy Crawford was among the first celebrities to take part in Omega’s celebrity golf tournament in 1997. PHOTO: OMEGA

Speaking of being seen, the competition has hosted scores of celebrities and red carpet regulars over the years. From actors Hyun Bin, George Clooney and Eddie Redmayne to sporting legends such as Michael Phelps, ex-supermodel Cindy Crawford and even retired astronaut Buzz Aldrin, the who’s who have turned up in droves.

Crawford was among the first celebrities to take part in Omega’s celebrity golf tournament in 1997, and she’s been hooked ever since. Others have taken a step further by competing against pro golfers in the official Pro-Am.

A strategic move by the brand. While the pro golfers provide the sporting cred, the celebrity players bring international attention, cultural relevance and glamour, ultimately showcasing the sport to a much wider audience than just golfing enthusiasts.

Timing the game

After more than a hundred years of absence from the Olympic Games, golf made a triumphant return in Rio 2016. Naturally, Omega was roped in to play its role as the Games’ official timekeeper.

But even before that, Omega was building hype for the sport’s return, launching a global TV campaign fronted by Spanish golfer Sergio Garcia.

At the Games, Omega introduced newly developed, ground-level scoreboards. These were equipped with radar measurement systems, and could capture tee-off information and display details such as stroke speed, estimated distance and height.

The brand’s expertise in fashioning high-precision, high-performance timepieces translated into field equipment, too. And these served the sport well in Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.

The Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional 310.60.42.50.10.001. PHOTO: OMEGA

Green, gold and a little Moonshine

If all this golf talk has you pining for a ticker that’s appropriate for the fairways, look no further than the Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional Ref 310.60.42.50.10.001.

Instead of the Moonwatch’s typical monochromatic palette, the colourway here takes its cues from the golf course, with a sun-brushed green dial and matching green ceramic bezel.

At its core lies the in-house-developed Co-Axial Master Chronometer Calibre 3861, a movement certified by the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology to the industry’s highest performance criteria.

This Moonwatch takes its colour cues from the golf course. PHOTO: OMEGA

All this is housed in an 18k Moonshine Gold case and matching bracelet. The proprietary alloy is designed to offer the warmth of yellow gold as well as greater resistance to fading and loss of lustre over time.

Green fairways. Gold medals. A fitting homage to the sport indeed.