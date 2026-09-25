Patek Philippe reimagines tradition through innovation

WATCHES

Its newest releases are a blend of heritage, technical innovation and contemporary design

FEW LUXURY WATCH BRANDS CAN claim as rich a history or as deep a level of expertise as Patek Philippe, which continues to uphold its tradition of excellence while nurturing technical innovation.

Every watch leaving its Geneva factory reflects this pursuit of aesthetic and horological perfection, and its three latest models more than live up to those ideals.

Ref 5840P-001 Cubitus Perpetual Calendar Skeleton

The Cubitus collection is growing fast. Barely two years after its launch, the elegantly sporty line, with its distinctive square case, now boasts a grand complication – a perpetual calendar.

Housed in a 45 mm platinum case, the watch features an open-worked design, the pierced parts of which subtly reveal the complexity of its mechanical heart and painstaking finishing touches. The architecture of the skeletal movement is in harmony with Cubitus’ distinctive style.

A monochrome treatment enhances the elegance of the fully open-worked construction, a first for a Patek Philippe movement.

Another first: The Cubitus Perpetual Calendar Skeleton is the only watch in the brand’s regular collection to feature a moon phase with a large moon mechanism, creating a more distinctive display. The watch is worn with a navy blue strap and cream stitching.

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Calatrava Alarm PHOTO: PATEK PHILIPPE

Ref 5322G Calatrava Alarm

This is a pure 24-hour alarm watch, without the distracting Pilot Alarm Travel Time’s dual-time-zone function. The latter has since been discontinued, replaced by the Calatrava Alarm.

The new watch still retains the date indication, but its focus is now on the alarm, which makes it easier for the user to set reminders for their daily activities.

The Calatrava Alarm is also easy on the ear. Most alarm timers feature a hammer striking the inside of the case-back, producing a metallic humming sound. But the new one has an elegant chime. Like a minute repeater, the hammer strikes a classic acoustic gong coiled around the movement.

The watch also adopts a design more contemporary than that of its functional-looking predecessor with its Pilot-style 42.2 mm case. The 41 mm Calatrava Alarm boasts a white-gold case decorated with Clous de Paris, the “hobnail” guilloche motif found in many of Calatrava’s classic models.

Available in blue or green lacquer, the dial evokes the modernity and style of the dials Patek Philippe introduced in 2022. Syringe-like hands in white gold and ornate applied Arabic numerals indicate the time on the granular-textured dial, which also has a black-gradient rim.

The blue-dial model is paired with an interchangeable navy-blue composite strap, while the green has a matching alligator leather strap. Both models also come with a beige calfskin band.

In-Line Perpetual PHOTO: PATEK PHILIPPE

Ref 5236-011 In-Line Perpetual

First released in 2021, this grand complication features a patented display of the day, date and month in a single line, shown through a large aperture across the dial at 12 o’clock.

In the latest model, the in-line calendar is shown on a silvery dial, with a fine vertical satin-brushed finish and a black-gradient rim. The dial is framed by a 41.3 mm platinum case.

The hours are indicated by applied markers on the dial, while the faceted charcoal-grey, white-gold hour and minute hands have a pointed-baton shape. The seconds are displayed on a sub-dial at six o’clock, while the leap year and day/night indications appear in two small round apertures at the bottom half of the dial.

Powered by an ultra-thin, self-winding movement, the complication is worn with a comfortable grey fabric-patterned composite strap, with contrasting cream stitching. The strap is secured by a patented triple-blade platinum fold-over clasp.