The Rolex Oyster – 100 years of watchmaking history

WATCHES

After a centenary of mechanical achievements, the Oyster is set for the challenges in the generations to come

The new Oyster Perpetual 41 celebrates the 100th anniversary of the Oyster. PHOTO: ROLEX

WHEN THE WRISTWATCH WAS FIRST invented in the early 20th century, it was greeted with scepticism – seen as decorative jewellery rather than a reliable timekeeper. Almost no watchmaker was convinced that it would ever replace the pocket watch.

Except for Hans Wilsdorf, the founder of Rolex. He saw the wristwatch as the shape of things to come, as modern lifestyles evolved in tandem with new technology.

Still, watchmakers remained unconvinced. The mechanism that fit into the wristwatch was too small and delicate to take the violent gestures of hand and arm, they argued.

Dust and damp would also soon harm the mechanism, even if it was well built. And, they added, precision and consistency could never be achieved with a small movement.

Wilsdorf was undeterred and determined to prove them wrong. He put chronometric precision at the very heart of his work. In 1910, the Swiss Official Watch Rating Centre certified a Rolex wristwatch to be as precise as a pocket watch, the benchmark in those days.

Hans Wilsdorf (top right) with Rolex watchmakers at work. PHOTO: ROLEX

In 1914, another Rolex wristwatch won a “Class A” precision certificate from the Kew Observatory in Great Britain, then the world’s highest authority for measuring watch accuracy.

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Till then, this mark of recognition was generally given only to large marine chronometers. Rolex showed that a wristwatch could rival the most precise of timepieces.

After conquering precision, Wilsdorf shifted his focus to the movement – finding a way to shield the mechanism from all forms of intrusion.

His constant refrain to his technical assistants was: “We must succeed in making a watch case so tight that our movements will be permanently guaranteed against damage caused by dust, perspiration, water, heat and cold. Only then will the perfect accuracy of the Rolex watch be secured.”

Unveiled in 1926, the Oyster watch was the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. PHOTO: ROLEX

Proof by trial

In 1926, Rolex unveiled the Oyster. A breakthrough in watchmaking, it was the world’s first waterproof wristwatch. This was due mainly to its case, after which the watch was named.

The Oyster case was – and still is – attached with a screw-down bezel, case-back and winding crown to form a hermetic seal that provides optimal protection for the movement.

Thanks to the Oyster, the Rolex founder said, it was no longer necessary to remove the watch to wash one’s hands or bathe, or while at work in a dusty workshop or when perspiring profusely.

And, of course, the waterproof case, which turns 100 this year, would help to maintain the chronometric precision of the watch over the long run.

Believing in “proof by trial”, Wilsdorf put the Oyster to the test in real-life conditions. In 1927, English swimmer Mercedes Gleitze was given a gold Oyster watch to wear when she swam the English Channel. After more than 10 hours in the bitterly cold water, the timepiece surfaced in perfect working condition.

Gleitze later wrote to Wilsdorf: “The reason I wear a Rolex Oyster wristwatch when swimming is because it is the only watch I know that is absolutely waterproof and also immune to damage from sand or salt air. Furthermore, I know that no other watch would stand up to severe conditions experienced during long-distance swims.”

The first Oyster Perpetual watch was introduced in 1931. PHOTO: ROLEX

Her statement gave birth to the Testimonee concept, and it was the start of a long and fruitful association between Rolex and exceptional personalities – whose accomplishments bear witness to the excellence of the watchmaker’s timepieces.

But there was still a chink in the Oyster’s armour: Like all watches of its day, it was powered by a mechanical movement that required hand-winding.

This meant the watch had to be wound regularly to supply the energy necessary for it to work. The waterproof winding crown would then have to be unscrewed often, allowing humidity and impurities to penetrate.

To avoid this and ensure a truly hermetically sealed environment for the movement, there must be a way for the movement to – like in pocket watches – rewind itself without relying on outside power.

Rolex advertisement, 1927. IMAGE: ROLEX

Rolex found the answer in the Perpetual rotor, a self-winding system with a free rotor it invented and patented in 1931. This introduced the automatic movement, an inexhaustible source of energy that freed the watch from manual winding and sharpened its precision in timekeeping.

The Oyster Perpetual set the standard for the precise, reliable wristwatch and became the archetype of the modern timepiece.

A new Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona. PHOTO: ROLEX

An enduring legacy

Apart from the Perpetual 1908s, every Rolex watch today is an “Oyster”. “Oyster Perpetual” appears before the model name, be it a Cosmograph Daytona, Day-Date or Submariner.

Beyond amplifying each watch’s distinctive qualities in timekeeping, it also confirms the Oyster’s overriding significance.

The Rolex Oyster, introduced in 1926, and the Oyster Perpetual, launched in 1931, established the foundations for a family of watches that would define Rolex.

The Explorer, Submariner, GMT-Master II, Day-Date, Datejust, Yacht-Master II, Sea-Dweller, Sky-Dweller and the new Land-Dweller are all descended from the same lineage.

A new Oyster Perpetual 36 dazzles with a multicoloured lacquered dial. PHOTO: ROLEX

The Oyster case itself is robust and durable enough to withstand years of real-life use, having accompanied explorers, scientists, athletes, pilots, seafarers, mountaineers and divers in their adventures.

As Rolex’s founder once pointed out: “Rolex Oysters have been flown over Everest… have been driven at record-breaking speed across the desert... have sweltered in steamy jungles and endured the Arctic cold – without the precision movement inside being in any way affected.”

The Oyster has come a long way – and its journey is far from over.