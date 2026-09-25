RSP: Building strength upon strength

BTLUXE EXCLUSIVE

A rich, 70-year heritage serves as a foundation for the famed Singapore architectural firm’s aggressive global expansion

RSP is designing Armani Hotel & Residences Diriyah, the brand’s debut residential and hotel project in Saudi Arabia. IMAGE: RSP

HISTORY, EXPERIENCE, INNOVATION AND IMAGINATION. Add ambition to the mix and what you have is the starting point for RSP Architects Planners & Engineers.

Since its establishment 70 years ago, RSP has built a strong reputation delivering projects across the corporate, residential, hospitality, educational, retail, cultural and civic sectors.

Varying in scale from intimate spaces and world-renowned icons to sprawling master plans, the architectural group has risen to every challenge with a combination of deep know-how and remarkable ingenuity.

One of the oldest architectural firms in Singapore, RSP has leapfrogged to become a multidisciplinary group made up of some 1,000 industry experts spread over 12 markets in six countries. Since its founding in 1956, clients of more than 2,500 projects the world over have entrusted it to find customised solutions and build spaces that put people, communities and the environment first.

Today, the trailblazing continues.

RSP’s brand refresh three years ago has set the stage for its next phase of growth. Driven by chairman Kiat Lim’s strategic stewardship and backed by its strong heritage of versatility and excellence, a fresh new momentum has been building.

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RSP’s Singapore DNA – expertise deeply rooted in work involving high-density liveability, climate responsiveness and multidisciplinary integration – gives it an invaluable edge that distinguishes it from traditional Western design houses.

RSP’s chief executive officer Beh Swee Chiew (left) and chairman Kiat Lim. PHOTO: RSP

“Our growth,” says Lim, “is about showing that a home-grown Asian consultancy can aggressively compete on the global stage, delivering mega-developments that balance commercial value with genuine human experience.”

Da Nianhua Wan – Da You Qiu in China’s Jiangsu province is RSP’s ongoing master plan project. IMAGE: RSP

The forward-looking firm is deploying its urban intelligence across the world’s most ambitious markets, powered by an agile team on a steep growth trajectory. This has enabled it to win bids to build highly coveted, ultra-luxury lifestyle landmarks and extremely complex mega master plans across the globe.

A prestigious portfolio of ultra-luxe developments

Glamorous, high-value hospitality and lifestyle projects showcase a firm’s ability to deliver standard-setting luxury destinations. RSP is in the thick of it all, involved in several ultra-high-net-worth placemaking schemes.

Take, for instance, The Palm Jumeirah Mall (formerly Nakheel Mall) and The St Regis Dubai, The Palm.

The duo form a landmark mixed-use transit-oriented development situated at the trunk of Palm Jumeirah – the world’s largest man-made island. RSP’s design seamlessly fuses architecture, hospitality and retail in a world-class development: a 52-storey tower crowned by The View at The Palm, a 360-degree observation deck.

From 240 m above sea level are panoramic views of Palm Jumeirah, the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf and the stunning Dubai skyline.

Even as the project is now a must-visit, RSP is nearing completion of Nobu Hotel & Residences on Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. For this 165-key luxury hotel with 88 exclusive branded residences, including a signature Nobu restaurant, RSP drew inspiration from renowned chef Nobu Matsuhisa and his illustrious culinary legacy.

An asymmetric design was the solution to site constraints so that both spatial efficiency and surrounding views – including “borrowed” scenes of the Guggenheim Museum and the Arabian Sea – could be maximised.

A six-bed unit at the luxury Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Meydan, Dubai. IMAGE: RSP

“Luxury in the Middle East is now defined by experience rather than sheer scale,” notes Michael Magill, global design lead and managing director, RSP Dubai. “It is now defined by spatial flow, passive environmental comfort and authentic human connection.”

He adds: “By infusing RSP Singapore’s multidisciplinary DNA into landmark projects like Nobu Hotel & Residences, we are creating iconic spaces that offer an elevated, human-scaled sense of sanctuary.”

The arrival experience at Karl Lagerfeld Villas. IMAGE: RSP

RSP is also crafting the Karl Lagerfeld Villas in Meydan, Dubai – the first-ever branded residential project in the region inspired by the legendary fashion designer.

The collection of 51 signature luxury villas – complete with a bespoke Parisian-inspired clubhouse pavilion, curated private library, double-height central catwalk entryways and private pools – reflects Lagerfeld’s avant-garde style and innovative spirit with a design language that’s elegant yet bold.

The Wilds is a sprawling, 140-hectare nature-first, wellness-driven, master-planned community. IMAGE: RSP

Staying in Dubai, RSP is concurrently working on The Wilds, a sprawling, 140-hectare nature-first, wellness-driven, master-planned community designed around ecological restoration, biophilic architecture and active mobility. Nearly 1,700 homes will emerge in this sanctuary where architecture is integrated with the surrounding natural beauty.

The Armani Hotel & Residences is an ultra-exclusive luxury hospitality and branded residential development. IMAGE: RSP

Expect a merging of centuries-old Najdi heritage architecture with minimalistic Italian haute couture at the Armani Hotel & Residences Diriyah. IMAGE: RSP

Another coup for RSP: being appointed architect for Armani’s debut residential and hotel project in Saudi Arabia.

The Armani Hotel & Residences Diriyah is an ultra-exclusive luxury hospitality and branded residential development featuring a 70-key luxury hotel and 15 ultra-exclusive, limited-edition residences. Expect a merging of centuries-old Najdi heritage architecture with minimalistic Italian haute couture.

A showcase of mega-scale urban capabilities

RSP’s technical mastery of massive, transit-oriented infrastructure hubs in Asia is exemplified by major wins in China.

It also acts as a bridge for Chinese companies expanding into South-east Asian markets, which are driven by varying needs, cultural traditions and building codes.

The Da Nianhua Wan – Da You Qiu master plan project in Jiangsu comprises an integrated lakeside waterfront town across seven interconnected islands. IMAGE: RSP

The Da Nianhua Wan – Da You Qiu blueprint centres on picturesque waterways, tranquil living areas, green communal spaces and vibrant waterfront amenities. IMAGE: RSP

In China’s Jiangsu province, Da Nianhua Wan – Da You Qiu is RSP’s ongoing master plan project that will birth an integrated lakeside waterfront town across seven interconnected islands.

The blueprint centres on picturesque waterways, tranquil living areas, green communal spaces and vibrant waterfront amenities designed around a rich natural ecosystem.

The Future Ark’s facade features fluid, double-curved, sail-like surfaces sculpted in gradient fritted glass. PHOTO: RSP

Over in Guangzhou’s Huangpu district, RSP designed Future Ark to be a truly iconic civic landmark that honours the neighbourhood’s shipbuilding heritage and celebrates its ongoing urban transformation.

Sited on a prominent waterfront site along the Wenchong Stream, the exhibition hall’s luminous and dynamic facade is made of three fluid, double-curved, sail-like surfaces sculpted in gradient fritted glass.

Hopson One Changping in Beijing is a 300,000 sq m commercial and lifestyle complex. PHOTO: RSP

At Hopson One Changping in Beijing, RSP took inspiration from the 300,000-square-metre commercial and lifestyle complex’s canyon-like spatial layout. Under the development’s stunning blooming lotus sky dome, it integrated four thematic mini-mall sections dedicated to culture, entertainment, lifestyle and sports.

The Wyndham Grand Jiaxing Hotel in Zhejiang is a “horizontal skyscraper”. PHOTO: RSP

RSP has also challenged established building typologies with a 45 m “horizontal skyscraper” in the form of the Wyndham Grand Jiaxing Hotel in Zhejiang.

In a form befitting its location in the city’s Intelligent Industry Innovation Park, the design optimises cross-ventilation and natural daylight. Its rhythmic, pixelated modular facade with integrated passive shading also earned it China’s Three-Star green building certification.

Pioneering sustainability and future-ready designs

RSP is a leader in groundbreaking low-carbon frameworks and sustainable execution that future-proof developments for the next generation.

Beyond passive compliance, its approach to future-ready architecture integrates progressive procurement, material innovation and digital transformation directly into its multidisciplinary delivery.

By piloting collaborative, risk-sharing contracting frameworks, the firm actively removes traditional industry friction to accelerate ambitious low-carbon and Super Low Energy targets.

This environmental commitment spans the full building life cycle. It starts from scaling mass-engineered timber structures and executing deep-retrofit asset enhancement initiatives to unlock embodied carbon savings, through to embedding biophilic green mobility and artificial intelligence-driven regulatory workflows that de-risk complex, next-generation developments.

“Having been with RSP for over a decade, it has been incredible to watch the practice evolve into such an energetic, forward-thinking firm while staying true to what makes us special,” says Ong Junlin, director at RSP Singapore.

“It’s a fulfilling environment to grow in because you’re constantly given the trust and room to push yourself. Whether we’re designing high-density housing projects or shaping vibrant neighbourhoods, the real satisfaction is knowing that the spaces we create on paper today will become the backdrop of everyday life and lasting memories for Singaporeans tomorrow.”

Indeed, as RSP continues its transformation and expansion, it remains unwavering in its focus: people’s needs in its spaces, the communities its buildings serve and the natural environment into which its creations integrate.

Humanity, after all, will always shape everything it touches.

Visit rsp.design/rsp70 to download the commemorative book RSP 70: The Stories We Build.

Visit the exhibition, 70 Years of RSP: Where Design Meets Humanity, at URA Centre. Book free guided tours by RSP’s architects at the same microsite link above. The exhibition is open daily till Dec 31, from 9 am to 5 pm (except Sundays and public holidays).