Shedding new light on Alhambra

JEWELLERY

Bright and beautiful pieces in enamel are joining Van Cleef & Arpels’ famous jewellery line

LUCK AND A BIT OF magic. That’s one way to describe the latest additions to Van Cleef & Arpels’ celebrated Alhambra collection, which arrive in eye-catching pink enamel.

Alhambra, of course, is the French luxury jeweller’s best-selling design, featuring an iconic four-leaf clover contoured by delicate beads of gold. In the decades since its first appearance as a long necklace design in 1968, the collection has welcomed an expanding family of colours and materials.

The lucky clover designs are contoured by delicate beads of gold. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

From yellow, rose and white gold in polished, textured and guilloche options to ornamental stones, organic materials, diamonds and even Sevres porcelain, every new colour and texture has been eagerly anticipated and warmly embraced.

At the same time, every piece is a demonstration of the maison’s technical prowess. For instance, it has been refining its enamelling techniques since Van Cleef & Arpels’ founding in 1906.

Over the years, the jeweller has showcased the beauty and possibilities of enamel on a variety of objects, including precious boxes, chatelaine watches, timepieces and jewellery – clips being a favourite.

Today, the maison’s enamel workshop has mastered more than 15 enamelling techniques. It even has an in-house school to help preserve know-how via a three-year artisan training programme.

Asean Intelligence Get insights into businesses across South-east Asia Get the free report

All the years of investment into research and development have culminated in the arrival of five new Alhambra pieces, adorned with enamel in a vivid pink colour.

Five new pieces have arrived. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

These are a fabulous, 20-motif long necklace and a shorter, 10-motif version; a delicate pendant; a five-motif bracelet; and a pair of drop earrings.

Vintage Alhambra long necklace in yellow gold with pink enamel. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

Vintage Alhambra bracelet in yellow gold with pink enamel. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

More than just augmenting the collection, the newest entrants are a masterclass in how the maison’s technical strength, artistic flair and sharp eye for detail create fresh objects of desire.

Pretty in pink, suspended in gold

First, the colour – an intense and happy pink – makes the enamel pieces an irresistible choice on any dressing table.

Magic Alhambra earrings in guilloche yellow gold with pink enamel. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

This original hue was specially developed in Van Cleef & Arpels’ workshops using a technique inspired by the 17th-century “gold-ruby” process.

In this method, the colour of the enamel – which is made by heating powdered glass – comes not from pigments, but the presence of fine gold particles in the material’s composition.

Vintage Alhambra pendant in yellow gold with pink enamel. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

And because the ideal shade calls for particles of just the right size, shape and concentration, the creative process was particularly complex.

The enamel’s translucency allows light to bring out its vibrance. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

Then comes the surprising translucency of the material. Typically, in enamelled jewellery, the vibrant coloured glass is fused to a metal base. However, Alhambra’s design calls for the plique-a-jour (French for “letting in daylight”) technique, where there is no backing.

Instead, the material is merely held by thin wires or frames at its edges. This lack of adherence to a metal makes it especially challenging to craft. Given how fragile and structurally unforgiving it is, its creation is a true testament to the artisan’s skill and expertise.

This enamelling technique is especially challenging. PHOTO: VAN CLEEF & ARPELS

When accomplished, the delicate, clover-shaped enamel is suspended within Alhambra’s signature double row of golden beads. With a light-reflecting capacity that is slightly superior to that of emerald, the enamel gains remarkable vibrancy, showcasing its “fingerprint” in the form of tiny bubbles.

The result? An authentic piece of craft tinged with aura and mystery, making every piece even more precious and unique.

Now that is magic we can’t wait to wear.