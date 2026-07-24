Sleep is having a moment – and Simmons is ready for it

SPECIAL FEATURE

Rethink one of the most important investments you’ll make at home – in the brand’s largest Singapore showroom

Simmons’ Kazuhiro Futatsuya says that prioritising sleep has become “an important part of a broader conversation about sustainable performance”. PHOTO: DARREN GABRIEL LEOW

IF YOU DON’T ALREADY OWN a Simmons mattress, there’s a high chance you’ve probably slept on one before. You just didn’t know it. It might have been at Marina Bay Sands or Resorts World Sentosa. Further afield, it might have been at a Four Seasons or Ritz-Carlton.

One of the world’s largest bedding companies, Simmons supplies many of the world’s top hotel brands. And that experience is what it is now hoping to bring a little closer to home with the opening of its eighth showroom in Singapore – its largest one yet.

Spanning 2,600 square feet, the new Simmons Gallery in Changi City Point boasts an impressive 20 mattresses on display, including the Beautyrest Signature Marina Bay Supreme and the Beautyrest Signature Reef Water Supreme – two models used by leading hotels in Singapore.

These are styled in settings that resemble hotel rooms, complete with decorative cushions, side tables, lamps, artwork and rugs. Elsewhere, visitors will find a near-complete range of mattresses in Simmons’ portfolio, from BackCare Kids and the wallet-friendly BeautySleep collection, to the premium, flagship Beautyrest range and Made-in-Japan BackCare series.

With wave motifs and a coastal palette reflecting its East Coast location, the showroom is designed to cater to everyone from first-time homeowners to seasoned upgraders. Its location is equally strategic, meant to serve professionals working at nearby Changi Business Park, as well as growing residential communities in the eastern part of Singapore, such as the upcoming Bayshore Precinct.

Sleeping smarter

Beyond the showroom, there’s a bigger story: how sleep has become one of today’s most discussed wellness investments.

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In the pre-Covid-19 era, sleeping less was a virtual badge of honour. Burning the midnight oil was celebrated. The fewer hours of sleep one clocked, the more one could flex in the workplace the next day.

These days, the narrative has changed. Sleep specialists and preventive health clinics now run workshops packed with weary executives all in search of ways to get a good night’s sleep.

It’s a trend that hasn’t escaped Simmons’ notice.

“Our understanding of performance has evolved,” says Kazuhiro Futatsuya, president of Simmons and CEO of Simmons Asia. “Success is no longer viewed simply as working longer hours. It’s about sustaining high levels of focus, decision-making and resilience.”

Simmons’ new showroom in Changi City Point is also its largest. PHOTO: DARREN GABRIEL LEOW

As conversations around mental health, well-being, productivity and healthy ageing swell, the topic of quality sleep has found itself firmly in the spotlight.

Evidence points to how sleep is the most important pillar of health. “Prioritising sleep has become an important part of a broader conversation about sustainable performance,” says Futatsuya.

Consumers are becoming more discerning, too. “People have a much deeper appreciation of the connection between sleep and overall well-being,” he says. “A good night’s sleep isn’t just about feeling rested; it influences physical health, mental clarity, emotional resilience and daily performance.”

A long-term investment

If sleep has become a priority, the follow-up question is obvious: What actually makes a good mattress?

Having been in the business for almost 160 years, Simmons has learnt a thing or two about designing and manufacturing mattresses for everybody – and every body.

For many first-time homeowners, Futatsuya believes the biggest mistake is assuming that softer automatically means better. “Comfort is highly personal,” he explains. “The right mattress should provide the right balance of comfort and support for your body and sleeping position.”

It’s also worth remembering that your mattress isn’t just another piece of furniture. Since we spend about one-third of our lives sleeping, choosing the right mattress deserves as much thought as any other major long-term investment.

That belief underpins Simmons’ approach to product design. “Japanese craftsmanship is rooted in the belief that quality comes from precision, consistency and continuous improvement,” says Futatsuya. “That philosophy shapes every stage of our mattress design and manufacturing process.”

While new bedding innovations such as cold foam, e-ION Crystal, latex and memory foam have given consumers many more choices, Simmons has continued to refine – and in some cases, doubled down on – its Original Pocketed Coil technology (a 1925 invention), believing that true innovation lies in continually improving what works.

“True innovation is measured by how well it improves sleep over time, not simply by how new it is,” says Futatsuya.

Sound construction

The company also places considerable emphasis on durability. While comfort might be what consumers notice first, Futatsuya points out that the real foundation of a mattress lies beneath the surface. He believes that a mattress should continue delivering consistent comfort and support throughout its lifespan.

To achieve that, Simmons uses premium high-tensile strength steel manufactured to Japan’s stringent industrial standards for its Original Pocketed Coil system. The company says the same category of high-grade steel is also used in demanding applications such as bridge construction and grand piano strings, where strength, resilience and consistency are key.

Premium materials are only part of the equation. Before reaching consumers, Simmons mattresses undergo a series of rigorous durability tests – including simulations that replicate years of regular use – to ensure they continue delivering the comfort, support and structural integrity expected of a long-term investment.

Bedtime test drive

Unlike other consumer goods such as smartphones or laptops, buying a mattress requires a tactile experience that online shopping simply cannot deliver. Even with married couples, what feels right for one spouse may not for the other.

For Simmons, the showroom experience still matters.

“A mattress is a very personal purchase because every individual has different comfort preferences, body types and sleeping habits,” says Futatsuya. “Reading reviews or specifications can be helpful, but they can never replace lying on a mattress and experiencing how it feels.”

The new Simmons Gallery has been designed with exactly that in mind. Visitors can compare different comfort levels in one location.

For all the technology and innovation inside a mattress, Futatsuya believes better sleep ultimately comes down to simple, consistent habits – habits he practices himself.

“Consistency matters more than most people realise,” he says. “Going to bed and waking up at a regular time every day helps our body’s natural sleeping cycle.”

A good mattress, he adds, is only one part of the equation. Your bedroom environment – including temperature, humidity, noise levels and even what you wear to bed – can all influence the quality of your sleep.

These elements, when considered thoughtfully, form the right foundation for better sleep.

Photography: Darren Gabriel Leow Art direction: CK Grooming: Grego Oh, using Chanel Beauty and Revlon Professional