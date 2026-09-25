Somni: The making of Aitor Zabala’s American Dream

TRAVEL

The chef’s journey from Barcelona to LA has culminated in the city’s first three-Michelin-starred restaurant

SOMEWHERE IN WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, at the end of a peaceful, tree-lined street, sits Aitor Zabala’s dream. Unlike the nocturnal adventure your brain likes to conjure during REM hours, this is one you can touch and taste.

Like whisper-thin feathers of parmesan. A frothy yuzu cocktail. “Almonds” that crack like a candy shell filled with lemony foam. A dreamy white patio with suited gentlemen gliding effortlessly past. Crackling mini-“fireplaces” to temper the chill of a Los Angeles evening.

It’s a surreal lead-up to dinner at Somni – Los Angeles’ first three-Michelin-starred restaurant, helmed by Zabala, the first Spanish chef outside his own country to achieve such acclaim.

Chef Aitor Zabala uprooted himself from his native Barcelona in 2010 to pursue what he calls his American Dream. PHOTO: SOMNI

The making of Somni

But behind the accolades – Somni catapulted straight to three stars just seven months after opening at the end of 2024 – is a long journey that began when Zabala uprooted himself from his native Barcelona in 2010 to pursue what he calls his American Dream.

“It wasn’t really a decision to leave Spain to come to the US – life just took me here,” says the elBulli alumnus who was headhunted by Spanish-American restaurateur Jose Andres to develop projects in Washington and other states. “Every decision I made was based on the opportunities in front of me at that moment.”

Somni is Los Angeles’ first three-Michelin-starred restaurant. PHOTO: SOMNI

He adds: “If I’m honest, I would have loved to stay in Spain. It’s my home. But at that time, I couldn’t find the opportunity to build the kind of restaurant I wanted to build.”

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That opportunity came in 2018 when he moved to Los Angeles and opened the first Somni, also in partnership with Andres. It went on to earn two Michelin stars, but literally succumbed to Covid-19 when it was forced to close down in 2020.

Somni reopened at the end of 2024 and bagged its Michelin accolade just seven months after that. PHOTO: SOMNI

It would be another four years before he reopened Somni, this time on his own, after parting ways with Andres. It took longer than expected due to delays in construction and getting permits, but in the end, “it was a good thing because we could really think about what we really wanted Somni to become”.

Even getting the space – the former Donna Karan store on Nemo Street – was serendipitous. “We looked at more than 70 locations, and Nemo was actually one of the first places we looked at, but another tenant was going to take it. Months later, it became available, and it felt like it was meant to be.”

Parmesan “feathers”. PHOTO: SOMNI

A key feature of the space was the courtyard: a magical outdoor area lit with fairy lights where snacks are served before guests enter into the dining room proper.

There is only one counter for 14 guests and just one service a night, making it one of the toughest tables to get in Los Angeles. Even the price tag, starting at US$745 inclusive of a non-alcoholic drink pairing, is no deterrent.

“We chose a counter instead of traditional tables to remove the distance between the guest and the kitchen,” says Zabala. “We can cook, explain our ideas, answer questions and create a connection. What people remember is how you make them feel.”

Margherita “pizza”. PHOTO: SOMNI

The experience

If making them feel special was part of the plan, it worked. Zabala and his team work as hard on making guests feel welcome as they do on a meal that blends innovation and whimsy.

It’s a parade of beautifully crafted courses, interspersed with playful touches, like the Margherita “pizza” – a melt-in-the-mouth meringue-based crust reminiscent of elBulli, with all the flavour of the real thing.

Flaky laminated potatoes resemble a croissant. PHOTO: SOMNI

Then there’s a croissant – or rather, impossibly flaky laminated potatoes that resemble the pastry so uncannily you can’t tell the difference (they even show you how they do it). And try to keep a straight face when they serve you a dessert that looks like a sheep, and doughnuts that aren’t what they seem.

While his Catalan roots and elBulli training come through, Zabala’s menu has a distinctive Californian profile – a testament to his years spent in his adopted country.

Dashi and caviar. PHOTO: SOMNI

“At the end of the day, I’m still a Spanish chef, and those roots will always be a part of me. But living in the US has opened my mind in many ways, and naturally that has influenced the way I think, the way I create and the way I cook.”

Starting over

Zabala has certainly come a long way since arriving in the US at the age of 31 and starting over from scratch.

“I spent 15 years cooking in Spain. I had my own way of thinking, my own style, and suddenly I had to learn everything again in a completely different environment.”

Gazpacho blanco. PHOTO: SOMNI

That included learning English, which he barely spoke at the time. “I also had to understand a new culture, a different kind of guest, and a different way of running a business.”

There were hard times, but Zabala has no regrets. “I see myself as an immigrant, and in many ways I have lived the American Dream.”

He’s especially proud that he earned his Michelin accolades as an immigrant. “I came to another country, worked hard, was given an opportunity and achieved one of my biggest goals. But it doesn’t make me more special than someone who was born here. It’s simply part of my story.”

A “cow” and her milk. PHOTO: SOMNI

Roots in Los Angeles

“I sometimes say I didn’t choose Los Angeles; it chose me,” says Zabala of his decision to settle there. “Before moving, I was living in Washington DC. But coming from Barcelona, I missed the Mediterranean weather and lifestyle, and being close to the sea. The first time I came to Los Angeles, it just felt familiar.”

The diverse food scene was also a draw. “In other cities, there’s a stronger idea of what a restaurant should be. Los Angeles is much more open, it gives you the freedom to experiment.”

But it’s not without challenges. Fine dining as a business is just as tough in the US as it is in Asia, he adds.

“Everything just costs more and at some point, those costs have to be reflected in the price, and that’s where the challenge begins. Michelin stars help, but costs are costs. The future of fine dining isn’t about cooking better food. It’s about finding a way to build restaurants that are both exceptional and sustainable.”

Zabala was drawn to Los Angeles’ diverse food scene, which gives him the freedom to experiment. PHOTO: SOMNI

Asian connection

Zabala sees some guests from Asia, including Singapore. “People across Asia are curious, they love to travel and they’re willing to travel for a memorable meal.”

But if Asia is too far, then catch Zabala in Manila on Oct 9 and 10, when he reunites with former elBulli colleague Chele Gonzalez, to cook at the latter’s one-Michelin-starred Gallery by Chele. Titled Evolution, the event will see them cooking with local ingredients, interpreted through their respective experiences.

His job lets Zabala travel, but for now home is Los Angeles, where he still feels he has a long way to go. “Three Michelin stars are an incredible honour, but I don’t see them as the finish line,” he insists. “My goal is still the same: to build the best restaurant we can and get better every day.”