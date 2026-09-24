Steve Leung – building a legacy

DESIGN

The Hong Kong architect and designer, and his son Nicholas, share their thoughts on working together, mutual respect and succession

Steve Leung Design Group is behind the exclusive Paiza Royal Collection of suites in Marina Bay Sands Singapore. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

STEVE LEUNG HAS BUILT A reputation as one of Asia’s most lauded interior designers.

Known for bridging Eastern and Western sensibilities into modern spaces that whisper quiet luxury, his firm Steve Leung Design Group (SLD) has completed projects such as Shangri-La The Shard in London, Swim Club in Kimpton Tsim Sha Tsui in Hong Kong, and the exclusive Paiza Royal Collection of suites in Marina Bay Sands Singapore.

But one of the most meaningful projects for him is not the largest. Club C+ is a private club and social lounge in Hong Kong’s Duddell Street serving Cantonese cuisine that was opened by his son Nicholas in 2021. Steve is both investor and interior designer, while Nicholas leads the hospitality direction.

Nicholas studied business and economics before founding hospitality and lifestyle company NOVL Studio in 2015. Its portfolio includes Club C+, Whale Club (also a private members’ club) and private-dining establishment OOAK Lamma run by his lawyer-turned-chef sister, Stefanie.

Club C+ provided the perfect opportunity for Steve and Nicholas to learn about each other’s strengths more closely outside typical family situations.

Steve Leung’s eponymous design firm is known for bridging Eastern and Western sensibilities into modern spaces that whisper quiet luxury. PHOTO: STEVE LEUNG DESIGN GROUP

“Together, we had to balance the creative vision, operational needs and overall guest experience,” explains Steve over an e-mail interview. Prior to this, both were busy with their respective careers and personal lives.

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“And like many (Asian) fathers and sons, we were perhaps more reserved in the way we communicated,” Steve adds.

A natural course

In late 2024, Steve invited Nicholas to join SLD. This was never mandated.

“In fact, I took the opposite approach. I always believed my children should have the freedom to choose their own paths,” Steve says. “I never tried to push them into design or expect them to take over the business.”

Nicholas is grateful to his father for this. “He did not expect either of us to enter architecture or join the business just because it was there. The important thing is that anyone involved – family or not – is there because they can add value, not because of expectation.”

Nicholas Leung studied business and economics before founding a hospitality and lifestyle company. He joined his father’s firm in 2024. PHOTO: STEVE LEUNG DESIGN GROUP

The family connection remains important, but involvement should be based on genuine interest and capability, he adds.

Thus, Nicholas joined SLD because he wanted to, not out of obligation. After years of building his own experience and then working on Club C+ with his father, he finally felt ready to contribute to SLD and is now its chief operating officer.

The timing was also right from a commercial standpoint. “The business environment was becoming more competitive while artificial intelligence and other technologies were beginning to affect how companies operate,” says Nicholas.

Creative inspiration

Steve’s children may not be design-trained, but they were exposed to creativity from childhood. The family visited museums, exhibitions and viewed interesting buildings whenever they travelled.

“They were exposed to design and culture, but I was not trying to train them as designers, I wanted them to find their own interests and develop in their own ways,” says Steve.

SLD designed an expansive living and dining area to host intimate parties against Singapore's skyline. PHOTO: MARINA BAY SANDS

It takes sheer passion to live the demanding life of an architect and interior designer. “If you do not genuinely enjoy the work, it becomes very hard,” he shares. “It would be unfair to impose my career on them.”

Unlike his children, he had known from the age of 10 that he wanted to be an architect, after being inspired by his uncle who lived with his family at the time. “He always drew architectural plans at home. I loved watching him and was fascinated by it.”

After studying architecture at Hong Kong University, he worked at architecture and development firms as well as government offices before striking out on his own in 1987, when he was 30.

Steve was investor and interior designer of Club C+, a private club and social lounge in Hong Kong that was opened by Nicholas in 2021. PHOTO: STEVE LEUNG DESIGN GROUP

In 1997, he restructured the company into Steve Leung Architects, focusing on architecture and urban design, and Steve Leung Designers – which later became SLD – specialising in interior projects.

Both father and son speak fondly of each other. “As a father, I’m pleased to see him being more involved in SLD and achieving results,” says Steve.

At the same time, having his son in his company has increased his sense of responsibility. “I want to make sure he has the right environment to learn, make decisions and develop.”

Club C+ provided the opportunity for Steve and Nicholas to learn about each other’s strengths more closely. PHOTO: STEVE LEUNG DESIGN GROUP

In the office, Steve takes care to maintain professional boundaries. “I know working with family isn’t easy. We try to be clear about our roles and separate the moments when I’m speaking as a father and when I’m speaking as a colleague,” he says.

In turn, Nicholas admires the way his father treats others with respect and empathy. “He listens to different perspectives and understands that good leadership is not only about making decisions, but also about communication, trust and making people feel valued.”

Steve says having his son in his company has increased his sense of responsibility. PHOTO: STEVE LEUNG DESIGN GROUP

Thinking about succession

SLD has found success, with seven offices globally and almost 400 employees. But unlike many “starchitects”, Steve does not believe in controlling every decision.

“The company began with my name but over time, I deliberately changed the brand from Steve Leung to Steve Leung Designers, and eventually to SLD. That was important. I wanted people to understand that design is not dependent on one individual; it represents a team, a culture and a continuing approach to design,” he says.

He began to think about succession many years ago, and these steps were part of a long-term strategy. “When the company grew larger, it became impossible for me to manage every project personally.

“Around 2007, we introduced a more structured system, with specialised teams, clear responsibilities and quality-control processes,” he explains.

Private-dining establishment OOAK Lamma is run by Nicholas’ lawyer-turned-chef sister, Stefanie, and is part of his hospitality company’s portfolio. PHOTO: STEVE LEUNG DESIGN GROUP

He invited his university classmate Kenny Siu – now SLD’s CEO – to help out with operations so that he could focus on the creative aspects. Listing SLD in 2018 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange was also part of the plan.

“The purpose was not only to raise capital,” Steve says. “More importantly, it was to make the company more transparent, more professional and more sustainable so that it could continue with greater confidence beyond any one individual.”

While he is the boss’ son, Nicholas knows that nothing is handed to him on a silver platter. In SLD, he is assessed by the same metrics as the other staff.

“Nicholas understands he needs to build credibility through his own contribution, and he has been doing that through his work on strategy, operations and new initiatives,” says Steve.

But he does not take his son’s contributions for granted. “I value his willingness to take on responsibility. Joining a family business can create pressure because many people may assume opportunities have been given to you.”

From his perspective, Nicholas sees his father as one who is extremely future-minded even as he turns 69 this year.

“I do not think young thinking has anything to do with age,” he muses. “My father has worked in design for many decades, yet he remains forward-looking, curious and willing to embrace change. When experience and new thinking come together, they create new inspiration.”

He adds: “That is something I respect greatly in him – both as a designer and as a father.”