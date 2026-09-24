Taipei’s new tea order

TRAVEL

A fresh generation of teahouses and restaurants is giving the city’s tea culture a more contemporary expression

Teahouses such as Hermit’s Hut offer travellers a calm way to experience the city. PHOTO: HERMIT’S HUT

TAIPEI MAY BE BEST KNOWN for newfangled bubble tea and such, but its relationship with fine tea runs much deeper. Today, century-old merchants and traditional brewing rituals sit alongside sleek tea bars serving sparkling oolong and inventive brews.

A younger generation of proprietors is redefining how tea is presented and appreciated. Provenance, processing and precise brewing still matter, but the settings are more contemporary and the menus experimental.

For travellers, these teahouses offer a calm way to experience the city that still feels distinctly Taiwanese. Settle in for a pot of high-mountain oolong or refreshing cold brew, then leave with a canister of carefully sourced leaves to continue the ritual at home.

Pair tea with savoury dimsum at Hermit’s Hut. PHOTO: AMY VAN

One such spot is Hermit’s Hut in the Xinyi district, not far from Taipei 101. The serene space was founded by tea collector Vicky Chien. Over the years, she’s observed how younger drinkers are increasingly curious about tea’s taste and craftsmanship.

“They do not necessarily want to explore tea through traditional terminology or years of accumulated knowledge,” she says. “They might first ask: ‘What does this tea taste like? Floral? Fruity? Mineral? Sweet?’

“Once they become interested through flavour, they often become curious about the cultivar, the producer, the processing and the brewing.”

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Beyond traditional teas, Hermit’s Hut serves up tea cocktails, saketinis and other alcoholic concoctions. PHOTO: HERMIT’S HUT

She believes that modernising the experience does not mean sacrificing quality. “We try to use a language that people can understand – through flavour descriptions, brewing systems and a more approachable environment.

“But the tea, craftsmanship and the knowledge behind brewing remain extremely important.”

Her customers range from novices to connoisseurs. “In fact, many people brewed their first pot of tea at Hermit’s Hut. It’s important for us that beginners and experts are able to share the same space.

“An experienced tea drinker should still find something interesting and rare here, while someone with no tea knowledge should not feel intimidated.”

That philosophy shapes the experience, sans pressure to decode every nuance. A staff member demonstrates the first infusion – the choices range from oolong and black teas to Taiwanese mountain tea – before guests continue brewing at their own pace.

The tea card lists the origins, tasting notes, water temperature and brewing time, allowing aroma, flavour and texture to unfold over successive infusions.

Pair the tea with sweet bean-paste rice cakes, osmanthus and milk jelly, or honey-scented black tea madeleines. Savoury dimsum like steamed beef dumplings and shrimp siew mai are also available.

Beyond traditional teas, there are tea cocktails, saketinis and other alcoholic concoctions.

Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. PHOTO: AMY VAN

Post-tea session, take a short stroll to the nearby Songshan Cultural and Creative Park. The former tobacco factory is now home to the Taiwan Design Museum, with craft, design and book stores scattered around the complex, and event spaces hosting pop-up exhibitions.

Private tea rituals

Within walking distance of the trendy boutiques and dessert cafes of Yongkang district, Ainsi The shifts the experience towards the intimate and highly curated.

The minimalist tasting room boasts a small counter and a serious curation of high-mountain oolong, black teas and aged vintage pu’er. A tea master prepares your choice of single-cultivar tea using artisan teaware, taking the leaves through several infusions.

Ainsi The is run by tea sommelier Angela Chang, who comes from a family steeped in the trade. Her great-grandfather and grandfather were tea farmers in Nantou, while her father opened a traditional tea shop in Taipei.

Angela Chang runs Ainsi The and hails from a family steeped in the tea trade. PHOTO: AINSI THE

“Coming from a tea-merchant family, tea has always been an integral part of my life,” says Chang. “I always wanted to share my passion and pass down this rich tasting culture to the next generation.”

She feels that younger drinkers are now showing the same kind of interest that they have for speciality coffee and natural wine. “They’re driven by a desire for mindfulness, cultural grounding and an authentic sensory experience.”

Older generations view tea as a daily ritual, brewing strong pots of it repeatedly throughout the day, she explains. “Younger drinkers care more about its origins, subtle tasting notes, exact brewing parameters, and even how tea pairs with gastronomy.”

Wangtea Lab is the offspring of Wang Tea, a family business founded in 1890. PHOTO: AMY VAN

Contemporary sips

Across town in Datong district, Wangtea Lab takes a different approach. Near Ningxia Night Market and the historic Dadaocheng waterfront, the sleek space resembles a contemporary cafe-bar.

Wangtea Lab is the offspring of Wang Tea, a family business founded in 1890. It boasts a menu of tea beers, sparkling teas and unique draught creations developed by fifth-generation owner Jason Wang.

Next door, the original Wang Tea retains the company’s tea-refining and roasting operations, creating an immediate link between old and new.

Wangtea Lab experiments with brewing and extraction to alter aroma, texture and intensity. PHOTO: AMY VAN

Wangtea Lab emphasises unsweetened tea with no added ingredients, and experiments with brewing and extraction to alter aroma, texture and intensity. Its Soda Cloud CO2 series, for example, layers tea profiles ranging from honeyed and floral to fruity and roasted.

Pour-over preparations use a Hario tea infuser for a multi-layered aroma and flavour, while the Leavespresso series applies high-pressure extraction to whole tea leaves using a machine. Desserts such as black tea financiers and tieguanyin rose pound cake complete the experience.

This contemporary teahouse translates Wang Tea’s expertise for a new generation. PHOTO: AMY VAN

Then, pop over to Wang Tea to buy some tea. This is where the contrast becomes clear: one space preserves the rituals and techniques of an established teahouse, and the other translates that expertise for a new generation.

Tea at the table

Tea appreciation is not confined to specialist teahouses. Taipei’s restaurants also treat tea with the same attention typically paid to wine.

Take Michelin-selected Xiang Se, hidden along a quiet alley in Zhongzheng district. Chef Steve Chiu, who worked in Chicago’s Alinea before returning to Taipei, combines European techniques with Taiwanese and Hakka influences.

Xiang Se’s brews are designed to complement its modern cuisine. PHOTO: XIANG SE

Xiang Se offers non-alcoholic pairings featuring speciality Taiwanese teas, kombuchas, botanical infusions and fermented or pickled fruit elements. They’re designed to complement Chiu’s modern cuisine, which boasts robust spices, acidity and fermented flavours.

For instance, sweet pears are soaked in whey and fermented to develop a delicate tartness, then combined with night-blooming jasmine-scented oolong, juniper berries, white pepper, grapefruit and tonka bean water. The resulting drink is herbaceous and fruity, a good match with chicken dishes.

Some of the dishes at Xiang Se incorporate roasted teas from Taiwan’s tea-producing regions. PHOTO: XIANG SE

Even his petit fours incorporate roasted teas from Taiwan’s different tea-producing areas, with each one matched to a corresponding brew. Take for example a red oolong from Luye, Taitung, which is paired with a marshmallow filled with traditional Yilan Hakka kumquat jam.

Chiu believes that tea is no longer just a beverage served with food, but part of the whole experience – one that reflects Taiwan’s terroir and regional memory.

Be it in teahouses or dining rooms, Taipei’s tea culture continues to evolve. Not by forsaking tradition, but by finding new ways to appreciate it.