Tissot looks to the past to shape the future

WATCHES

Three new watches reflect the brand’s blend of tradition and innovation

IF TISSOT WERE A PERSON, it would be an old soul, one with the sagely gift of looking to the past while keeping an eye on the future. It’s a blend of tradition and pioneering spirit that has guided the Swiss watch brand for the past 173 years, and continues to do so today.

Three of its latest models are a strong testament to that.

PRX Quartz Chronograph

Quartz movements are no strangers to the PRX. The watch that made the integrated bracelet watches fashionable again already had a head start in its previous life. Then known as the Tissot Seastar, it debuted in 1978. After the Seastar retired, the quartz movement was also used to power the first PRX in 2021.

The PRX Quartz Chronograph takes the quartz movement another step forward. While it pairs one of the most recognisable watch designs with the precision and dependability of a quartz movement, the addition of a chronograph also reinforces the PRX as a versatile and sturdy sports model.

Nestled in a 41 mm stainless steel case and integrated bracelet, the new watch flaunts a vertically brushed dial with three circled counters. The dial is available in silver, black or blue.

Desir Moonphase with a deep blue dial and diamonds PHOTO: TISSOT

Desir Moonphase

This quartz-driven moonphase complication for women offers a dial in six designs. Two models that stand out feature a deep blue dial that captures the depth of the night sky, with the moonphase display sitting at 5 o’clock.

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One has the moon set with diamonds, enriching its brilliance. The other is marked by Roman numerals on the dial for a more classical reading of the time. The other watches have a softer expression: silk-textured dials in silver, golden beige and red, alongside a bicolour version. Each is complemented by a white mother-of-pearl disc within the moonphase.

Regarded as one of watchmaking’s most emblematic and poetic complications, the moonphase watch interprets the cadence of the lunar cycle through a display that is both precise and captivating.

Beneath the dial of the Desir Moonphase in a 30 mm stainless steel case, a rotating disc with two opposing moons advances incrementally, illustrating the varying phases of the lunar cycle. As one moon disappears, the other emerges in a continuing display of the moon’s evolution.

The disc progresses one step every 24 hours and reflects two lunar cycles of 29.5 days each, allowing the mechanism to reproduce the average duration of the synodic month.

Over the course of 29.5 days, one moon completes its passage across the aperture before the next begins.

Tissot Gentleman 38 mm PHOTO: TISSOT

Tissot Gentleman 38 mm

With its meticulous attention to detail, this model is designed for the gentleman who favours a well-balanced life. It’s a reliable watch that follows him naturally from one moment to the next.

The Tissot Gentleman first appeared in 2019, in a 40 mm stainless steel case. The new 38 mm is both well-proportioned and sleek, its anti-reflective domed sapphire crystal subtly enhancing the curvature of the case and ensuring optimal time display in changing light conditions.

The see-through case-back reveals the high-performance Powermatic 80 automatic movement, which delivers up to a higher-than-average 80 hours of power reserve.

The 38 mm Tissot Gentleman features a sunray-finished dial in silver, black, dark blue or dark green. It comes with a three-row stainless steel bracelet, polished along the centre link. The watch may also be worn with a strap made of leather or Milanese mesh, among other options.