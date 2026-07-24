Tod’s new personalisation service lets you have a bag that’s uniquely yours

STYLE

Customise the T Signature with gold-toned letters that tell your story

Tod's My Signature personalisation service allows clients to add charm and personal style to the T Signature handbag (left) with gold-toned metal letters. PHOTO: TOD’S

EASILY IDENTIFIED BY ITS ARCHITECTURAL lines, the slender leather belt that wraps around it and the “T” symbol on its front flap, Tod’s T Signature handbag strikes that just-right balance between classic design and contemporary flair.

That balanced aesthetic approach translates to sleek versatility. Dress it up with a pair of loafers or heels for the office; alternatively, take it down a more casual route with, say, Tod’s Red Dot sneaker.

No doubt, the ease with which it can be incorporated into any wardrobe has made the T Signature well sought after. Take a peek in Tod’s stores around the world and you might just find it sold out.

Celebrities who’ve gotten in on the action include Golden Globe winner Demi Moore and South Korean actress Bang Hyo-rin.

Tod's T Signature bag, like the brand’s other icons, is the result of the experience honed from more than a century of expertise and tradition. PHOTO: TOD’S

Numerous iterations have been introduced, including in Tod’s latest fall/winter collection, a reflection on the brand’s craftsmanship aptly titled “Italian Signature”. New materials, colours and textures add to the story of this burgeoning icon.

The T Signature doesn’t skimp on practicality, either, with an optional adjustable shoulder strap and two internal compartments divided by a central zipped pocket.

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A letter to yourself

Of course, when an accessory like this ascends towards widespread recognition, the challenge for wearers lies not only in getting one, but also in figuring out how to make it stand out.

And what’s more exciting than getting a new piece of arm candy? Getting one that’s all your own.

Enter Tod’s new customisation service, My Signature, through which gold-toned metal initials can be added to the T Signature. Those personalised touches turn a piece of fashion into a one-of-a-kind creation that reflects each wearer’s personality and style.

Tod's T Signature bag has quickly become an icon of the brand. PHOTO: TOD’S

This is certainly not any standard hot-stamping or printing process. After all, Tod’s has a long, proud history; the creative processes behind the brand’s icons crystallise the experience honed from more than a century of expertise and tradition.

My Signature is both a celebration and an extension of that artisanal excellence. The metal initials add dimension, texture and shine that together complement and enhance the bag’s leather construction.

The process starts with picking out a T Signature bag in store, followed by the metal letters, which are then affixed to the bag’s wraparound belt.

Whether you choose to simply add your initials, or something that holds a special, secret meaning to you, the end result is an accessory that tells your story.

Tod's My Signature personalisation service will be extended to other accessories in the brand’s catalogue, including its T Signature bracelet and belt. PHOTO: TOD’S

Introduced in May, My Signature is currently exclusive to the T Signature bag. In Singapore, customisations are available at Tod’s Ngee Ann City flagship boutique.

The recently refreshed store, which reopened on May 1, is the fourth globally to house Tod’s exclusive JP Club, offering a private shopping experience in an intimate home-inspired setting.

With My Signature, Tod’s personalisation journey is just beginning. The service will also be expanded to cover a selection of other accessories, such as the T Signature bracelet and the T Signature belt.

Playing with others

Mixing and matching with the T Signature may be a breeze, but the best match-ups for sure come from the rest of Tod’s collection.

With a shared visual language and emphasis on Italian craftsmanship, creations such as the iconic Gommino loafer are great, understated complements to the T Signature.

Available in a wide range of leathers and textures for both men and women, the timeless driving shoe – first introduced in the 1970s – is entirely hand-stitched. Combining a pair with the T Signature makes for a breezy, on-the-go ensemble.

Then there’s the Red Dot, which brushes up classic sneaker aesthetics with Tod’s polished design sensibilities and technological innovation. Like the T Signature, the shoes transition smoothly from work to play settings.

Whichever way it’s styled, the T Signature is sure to elevate any daily routine. Plus, with that little extra bling from My Signature, you won’t have to worry about anyone carrying the exact same bag at brunch – it’ll always be uniquely yours.