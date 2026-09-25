A treehouse for grown-ups 

DESIGN

Nature appears at every turn in this Good Class Bungalow that blurs the line between indoors and outdoors

The owners of this Good Class Bungalow in Bukit Timah wanted “the garden to be woven right into the house itself”. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

THE AVERAGE SINGAPORE HOMEOWNER MAY love greenery, but prefer to keep it at a distance – out in the garden, or in manageable pots on a window ledge.

Not the owners of this Good Class Bungalow in Bukit Timah, who were not content with an already sprawling garden on their over 1,000-square-metre plot of land.

“We wanted the garden to be woven right into the house itself,” says the lady of the house, who works in the life sciences and healthcare distribution sector. She and her husband, the owner of a marketing agency, live with their two adult children.

Set back from the long driveway, the car porch can fit eight cars. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

The family had already outgrown the “two small garden patches” in their previous home – a terrace house in District Five – “which were never enough to satisfy our passion for planting, especially growing our own vegetables”. The bigger house now lets them go green, literally, and with wild abandon.

“Our design brief was simple in spirit, if not execution,” she says. “We wanted a home full of greenery and calm, close to nature, peaceful and distinctively our own.”

The couple asked Studio Simplify for “a treehouse”, and the resulting home evokes a similar sense of wonder. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

Home among nature

The couple tasked Studio Simplify to create something that would not fit into the “common architectural mould”. In fact, the firm’s founder Chan Huimin recalls that they asked for “a treehouse”.

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Not literally, but the resulting home still evokes a similar sense of discovery and wonder.

The naturally ventilated staircase extends outside the house. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

Landscaping weaves the indoors and outdoors seamlessly, beginning with the entrance where a staircase winds around a series of planter boxes. A circular bench below provides seating amid leafy foliage, under a tall Caesalpinia tree.

The three-storey house is perched like a modern-day citadel on higher ground, overlooking the neighbourhood scenery. Creepers drape from off-form concrete walls like green, furry eyebrows, while plants and ferns flourish along terraces that Chan added for the family to enjoy everyday outdoor living.

Plants and ferns flourish along terraces. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

Indoor, outdoor spaces

The architect set the house back from the long driveway up the hill to create a generous car porch for eight vehicles. The first floor is designed as a rectangular plan along the rear garden and swimming pool.

Dark wood, used for the joinery throughout the house, offers an elegant and timeless foil. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

Above it is an L-shaped volume containing the second storey, while the attic levels are slanted 45 degrees so that the rooms have some privacy from the park connector behind the house.

These create canopies with interesting shapes that provide shelter from the sun. Inside, a double-volume void and patios in between rooms draw natural light and breezes into the house.

The swimming pool is part of the rectangular first-storey plan. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

The brown railings blend easily into the landscaping. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

Meanwhile, exposed concrete structures and red clay brick walls feel cosy and honest. “We chose tactile materials as they blend naturally with the greenery,” says Chan.

Railings are made from rebar, typically used for concrete structures. Painted brown to resemble twigs, they blend easily into the landscaping.

Exposed concrete and red brick walls feel cosy and honest. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

Natural, honest materials

A subdued colour scheme allows the couple to go wilder with the furnishings, which include antiques and chairs in colourful fabrics. Chan added mirrored surfaces to amplify light in places such as the stepped entryway.

“Huimin understood our affinity for natural materials from the start,” says the owner.

“The warm palette she chose sits beautifully against the surrounding greenery. Even the mirrors play their part, drawing the garden inward and blurring the boundary between house and landscape.”

In the living room, furniture and furnishings chosen by the couple, such as a classic Achille Castiglioni-designed Arco lamp, Togo sofas from Ligne Roset and antique timber cabinets, provide an inviting atmosphere for lounging. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

She adds that she and her husband were inspired by the clean lines, raw materials and warmth of houses in Australia. “We’ve always been drawn to spaces that let natural materials speak for themselves.

“It’s the timeless philosophy behind it. As the house ages – like all houses do – natural materials wear with grace rather than fatigue. It’s full of character, never just old.”

A subdued colour scheme allows the couple to go wilder with the furnishings. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

Elevating routines

Nature greets the family at every turn. The gym opens out to a terrace so exercise can extend outdoors, and the master bathroom features an outdoor bath exposed to the elements.

On the rooftop, the owner grows “garden-to-table” vegetables in a generous plot. Woven together with the flourishing greenery, the home feels like it has always been there.

Downstairs, sliding glass doors open out to the garden and swimming pool, extending gathering spaces to the outdoors.

Nature greets the family at every turn. PHOTO: KHOO GUO JIE; STUDIO SIMPLIFY

“Entertaining is very much a part of who we are,” says the owner. “The wet kitchen was designed specifically around my husband’s love of cooking. Since it’s on the same level as the outdoor dining area, he can cook and host at the same time, while guests move easily between kitchen and table.”

That this is the house of her dreams is an understatement. “In the evenings, there’s nothing quite like sitting by the pool deck, or escaping to the attic to sit in the open space beneath the stars,” she shares.