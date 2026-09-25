The woman reigniting Tiffany’s imagination

BTLUXE EXCLUSIVE

Chapter 3

Nathalie Verdeille is Tiffany & Co’s chief artistic officer of jewellery and high jewellery, redefining modern luxury by bridging heritage with bold, contemporary design. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

When French-born Nathalie Verdeille joined Tiffany & Co in 2021 – after spending almost two decades at Cartier and a stint at Chaumet – her job wasn’t just to conjure up more magnificent jewels. It was also to help an American institution remember the scale of its own ambition.

That year was a watershed moment. Luxury conglomerate LVMH paid US$15.8 billion to acquire Tiffany, installing fellow Frenchman Anthony Ledru as president and CEO.

Ledru tells BTLuxe via e-mail that “Tiffany was a Sleeping Beauty, a house with an incredible history, exceptional craftsmanship and enormous potential”. The LVMH acquisition, then, was an opportunity to awaken that Sleeping Beauty.

Five years on, that awakening is evident in the reinstatement of Tiffany’s high jewellery authority, its renewed focus on gold pieces and top-notch gemstones, and a retail environment designed to feel less like a jewellery boutique than an immersive experience of the brand.

Verdeille revisits Schlumberger’s preoccupation with flora and fauna. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

At the centre of that transformation is Verdeille.

As the chief artistic officer of jewellery and high jewellery, she’s responsible for everything from house icons (Bird on a Rock, HardWear, Knot, Lock, Sixteen Stone and T) and fine jewellery pieces that appeal to a broad clientele, to the rarefied realm of Blue Book, with its one-off creations that are accessible only to top-tier patrons who have established long-term relationships with the brand.

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Bird on a Rock statement necklace. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Her challenge has been to elevate the brand without severing its emotional accessibility. In other words, to make it more exclusive while ensuring it remains unmistakably Tiffany. How, then, does she prevent Tiffany & Co from becoming two different brands?

“Of course, high jewellery and fine jewellery have distinct clientele and different contexts in which they are worn,” she tells BTLuxe in an e-mail. “But the design codes bridge them. High jewellery is an art form in and of itself, yet its techniques can also enter the realm of fine jewellery.”

She adds: “The newest Bird on a Rock creations in yellow gold are a wonderful example of this: The wings are sculpted by hand in the same way as our Bird on a Rock high jewellery pieces.”

In her first year at Tiffany, Verdeille did a deep dive into Jean Schlumberger’s archives. She studied his gemstones, materials and, above all, “the freedom of his imagination”.

Today, she says, “I have given myself the same sense of freedom, a creative licence to explore, reimagine and expand upon the vernacular he left us, without completely reinventing it. It is a dance between his vision and mine.”

The bird perching on a rock continues to endure in Tiffany & Co’s jewellery collections. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

That tango manifests in Blue Book 2026: Hidden Garden, where Schlumberger’s fascination with nature is expressed as sculptural birds, flowers and insects. The result is not so much an homage to the past as it is a dialogue between then and now.

In its LVMH era, Ledru says the house has “made significant investments in exceptional gemstones, in craftsmanship and in the way we present these collections around the world”. The goal isn’t to sell more high-value jewellery, but to restore Tiffany’s product portfolio and client experience to what he describes as its original level of sophistication.

The “significant investments” are reportedly in the hundreds of millions of dollars. Not surprisingly, Asia is central to Tiffany & Co’s growth strategy. Verdeille notes that clients in the region “have long held a deep appreciation for design, craft and storytelling”.

Traditions around gifting and passing jewellery from one generation to the next also create a strong respect for pieces made to endure.

“Heritage, quality, materials, exceptional gemstones and craftsmanship all carry great weight,” she says. “At Tiffany, we can bring these elements together in a way that feels both meaningful and personal.”

This idea speaks to Ledru’s view of high jewellery economics. At the highest end of the market, “desire begins with design”, he says.

Tiffany & Co’s commercial transformation might be backed by LVMH-scale investment, but its success ultimately hinges on whether a client is still moved by beauty, authenticity and emotional resonance. Verdeille’s role, then, is to make sure that clients feel exactly that.

Spring: Transformation and renewal

For the spring edition of Blue Book 2026, Verdeille naturally looked to nature’s cycles of transformation and renewal. Revisiting Schlumberger’s preoccupation with flora and fauna, she turned birds, leaves and vines into miniature sculptures, enlivened by stunning gemstones and superlative craftsmanship.

Paradise Bird celebrates colour and creative freedom. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

In the Bird on a Rock series, Tiffany & Co’s emblematic bird perches atop cushion-cut, Santa Maria-hued aquamarines from Brazil, accented by custom-cut chrysoprase beads.

Meanwhile, Paradise Bird celebrates colour and creative freedom through fantastical avian brooches, each featuring magnificent stones, such as Mexican fire opal and Brazilian rubellite.

Orange spessartines are paired with turquoise cabochons and diamond-accented tendrils. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

Fall: Vibrant expressions

In the final – fall – edition of Blue Book 2026, Verdeille and her team transform bountiful vines, imagined gardens and ripened fruit into vibrant expressions of high jewellery.

Vines, fruit and gardens are expressed vividly in the Blue Book 2026 fall edition. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

The Hanging Fruit series, for example, evokes the exhilaration of a harvest, pairing orange spessartines with turquoise cabochons and diamond-accented tendrils in platinum and 18K yellow gold. It’s Verdeille’s thoroughly contemporary take on Schlumberger’s archival Two Fruit clip.

The Hanging Fruit series evokes the exhilaration of a harvest. PHOTO: TIFFANY & CO

This is Chapter 3 of a three-part special. Read the beginning here.