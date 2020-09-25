Recipe for excellence

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
WHEN YOU STEP INTO this quietly elegant conservation shophouse on McNair Road, it feels as if you're entering someone's home. A home that is clearly outfitted for one who loves to cook and entertain, with its top-of-the-line cooking appliances, refrigerators and enviably stocked wine chillers
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes