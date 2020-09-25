You are here

Home > Lifestyle > BT Luxe

BT20200925-BTS-014-00-1.jpg
Sub-Zero Wolf’s Singapore showroom showcases its appliances in a home setting.

BT20200925-BTS-014-00-3.jpg
Cook restaurant quality food with Wolf appliances.

BT20200925-BTS-014-00-2.jpg
The 75th anniversary diamond awaits one lucky client.
SPECIAL FEATURE

Recipe for excellence

Sub-Zero and Wolf are the epitome of luxury kitchen craftsmanship
Sep 25, 2020 5:50 AM

WHEN YOU STEP INTO this quietly elegant conservation shophouse on McNair Road, it feels as if you're entering someone's home. A home that is clearly outfitted for one who loves to cook and entertain, with its top-of-the-line cooking appliances, refrigerators and enviably stocked wine chillers

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.