Money FM podcast: Chasing Cars: Pretty in red

Chasing Cars: Pretty in Red

18:14 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Chasing Cars with Julian Kho from sgcarmart and Claressa Monteiro presents our picks for cars that look best in red in our Chinese New Year Special Edition.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt