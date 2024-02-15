Cooking over the fire at Tribal

Half a roasted kampong chicken is pepped up with lemon juice and chilli pepper.

NEW RESTAURANT

Tribal Dining

83 Neil Road

#01-07 Mondrian Singapore

Singapore 089813

Tel: 9789-4699

Open for dinner only, Mon to Sat: 6 pm to 11.30 pm

MONDRIAN Singapore is like a culinary advent calendar. Every couple of months, a hoarding comes down, and a new restaurant pops out. Italian, Spanish, Japanese, South American and now, its latest – an online grocery with primal instincts.

Okay, its given name is Tribal. It conjures up romantic ideals about the primitive bonding of food, fire and people, in the way that natives gathering around a fire and tearing into a whole roasted animal even as predators lurk in the darkness can be considered the original communal dinner.

On another level, Tribal is...