Cooking over the fire at Tribal

The new restaurant in Mondrian features fuss-free cooking in relaxed surroundings

Jaime Ee

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 11:22 pm
Tribal's tasteful interiors.
PHOTO: TRIBAL
Chunky flatbread served with miso butter.
PHOTO: JAIME EE, BT
Slices of yellowtail sashimi in a milky citrus dressing.
PHOTO: TRIBAL
Wagyu steak and tartare served with smoky rice in a clay pot.
PHOTO: TRIBAL
Half a roasted kampong chicken is pepped up with lemon juice and chilli pepper.
PHOTO: TRIBAL
Smores, melted marshmallows sandwiching chewy chocolate ganache, with passion fruit ice-cream on the side.
PHOTO: JAIME EE, BT

NEW RESTAURANT

Tribal Dining
83 Neil Road
#01-07 Mondrian Singapore
Singapore 089813
Tel: 9789-4699
Open for dinner only, Mon to Sat: 6 pm to 11.30 pm

MONDRIAN Singapore is like a culinary advent calendar. Every couple of months, a hoarding comes down, and a new restaurant pops out. Italian, Spanish, Japanese, South American and now, its latest – an online grocery with primal instincts.

Okay, its given name is Tribal. It conjures up romantic ideals about the primitive bonding of food, fire and people, in the way that natives gathering around a fire and tearing into a whole roasted animal even as predators lurk in the darkness can be considered the original communal dinner.

On another level, Tribal is...

