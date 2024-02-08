DINING OUT ·
Cote Steakhouse gives Korean BBQ a New York accent and party vibe

The new Como Orchard restaurant is more of a place to be than to eat

Jaime Ee

Published Thu, Feb 08, 2024 · 6:00 pm
Cote’s New York-style bar.
PHOTO: JAIME EE, BT
Cote’s dimly-lit dining room.
PHOTO: JAIME EE
The beef is cooked over a smokeless grill.
PHOTO: JAIME EE
The Butcher’s Feast features four cuts of beef.
PHOTO: JAIME EE
The galbi is tender with nicely charred edges.
PHOTO: JAIME EE
The egg soufflé is deliciously fluffy and creamy.
PHOTO: JAIME EE
The oyster omelette is a very good rendition of the hawker favourite.
PHOTO: JAIME EE

Lifestyle

NEW RESTAURANT

Cote Korean Steakhouse
Level 3, Como Orchard
30 Bideford Road
Singapore 229922
Tel: 1800 304 7788
Open for dinner only Tues to Sat: 5 pm to 12 am

YOU know you’re not Cote’s target audience when you step into the restaurant and can’t see a damn thing. But we get it. This is party central, designed for the clientele who gushes: “Wow, this is so cool! Love the nightclubby vibe. It’s soo New Yawk City and everyone is so friendly!”

It’s not for those who worry, “please, please don’t let me fall and break my hip.”

And we agree that the folks at Cote are super friendly. So much so that you feel obliged to assert your own happiness at the door – returning their “HOW ARRRRRRRRE...

