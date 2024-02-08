Cote Steakhouse gives Korean BBQ a New York accent and party vibe

The oyster omelette is a very good rendition of the hawker favourite.

NEW RESTAURANT

Cote Korean Steakhouse

Level 3, Como Orchard

30 Bideford Road

Singapore 229922

Tel: 1800 304 7788

Open for dinner only Tues to Sat: 5 pm to 12 am

YOU know you’re not Cote’s target audience when you step into the restaurant and can’t see a damn thing. But we get it. This is party central, designed for the clientele who gushes: “Wow, this is so cool! Love the nightclubby vibe. It’s soo New Yawk City and everyone is so friendly!”

It’s not for those who worry, “please, please don’t let me fall and break my hip.”

And we agree that the folks at Cote are super friendly. So much so that you feel obliged to assert your own happiness at the door – returning their “HOW ARRRRRRRRE...