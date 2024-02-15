Departing from Singapore, a luxe locomotive redux

The Eastern & Oriental Express, a Belmond train, makes its post-pandemic return journeying into the heart of Malaysia.

IN THE wake of the pandemic, a growing number of travellers are embracing the ethos of slow travel, opting for leisurely journeys to fewer destinations that allow for deeper immersion in local culture and cuisine.

Seizing this trend, the Eastern & Oriental Express re-emerged this February following a four-year hiatus, with two new seasonal itineraries that connect Singapore and Malaysia and inviting passengers to delve into the authentic charms of each stop.

Between November and February, the Belmond train offers a three-day round trip journey from Singapore to Kuala Lumpur, followed by island escapes to Langkawi, where Pulau Payar Marine Park awaits for snorkelling adventures, and Penang where...