Block Party

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Whether you’re in the market for new furniture for the home, or just a fan of browsing in stores for ideas, you’re invited to the #TBLblockparty at Tan Boon Liat Building - a one stop shopping orgy that’s taking place this weekend. The 15-storey block at Outram Road is synonymous with home
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg