Design Platform

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
DESIGN IS EVERYWHERE, whether you realise it or not, and the annual Singapore Design Week(SDW) is back for its sixth edition to show how it can impact every aspect of our lives.
At the same time, SDW has become a little more circumspect than before, when just about anything even vaguely
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg