You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

04-05_Buzz_Dec_14_Folder-Links-LOOP_eco-fair.jpg
LOOP.

Go Green And Prosper

Dec 14, 2018 1:40 AM
by
btnews@sph.com.sg

Defiantly drink through metal straws, re-use plastic, and acknowledge climate change at LOOP, an eco-friendly festival taking place the whole of this month. Need Christmas presents? Swop scented candles and industrial-sized boxes of Ferrero Rocher for bamboo spoons instead, as you subtly nurture

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening