Going Green

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
FOR AS LONG as he can remember, Jonathan Choe has always loved plants. He jokes that his mother got him interested because she made him take care of her plants that would otherwise die in her hands. “I’ve kept plants since I was 12,” says Mr Choe, now 30, an architectural designer with
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg