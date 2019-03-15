You are here

BT20190315-BTL-016-00-017_01.jpg
(Left) Painting the wall to match the door frames make the space look larger. (Right) Jonathan Choe salvaged some pieces of old wood to create a workstation for himself.
PHOTOS: KEVIN LIM

BT20190315-BTL-016-00-017_02.jpg
Mr Choe and his plants.
PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

BT20190315-BTL-016-00-017_03.jpg
A customised wooden table that comes with a built in BBQ grill, on the roof terrace.
PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

BT20190315-BTL-016-00-017_04.jpg
The guest room with double access.
PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

Going Green

A high-rise gardener surrounds himself with shrubbery.
Mar 15, 2019 5:50 AM
by
FOR AS LONG as he can remember, Jonathan Choe has always loved plants. He jokes that his mother got him interested because she made him take care of her plants that would otherwise die in her hands. “I’ve kept plants since I was 12,” says Mr Choe, now 30, an architectural designer with

