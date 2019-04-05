Home Is Where The Art Is

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
WHAT DO YOU do when you’ve lived in the same apartment for a decade and want to upgrade, but can’t find anything of a similar size and in a preferred location? Do what one homeowner did – stay put and overhaul the entire apartment instead.
“Since the owner has lived here for many years,
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg