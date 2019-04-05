You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Design

BT20190405_WEEKEND_0661.jpg
Climbing Man Wall Sculpture by Thai artist Chainarong Lerdsirabavonchai (left). A light industrial touch given to the living room (right).
PHOTOS BY CHONG JUN LIANG

BT20190405_WEEKEND_063.jpg
A change of layout in the apartment means that there is now more space for entertaining.
PHOTO BY CHONG JUN LIANG

BT20190405_WEEKEND_0662.jpg
The owner's collection of hats and jewellery are tucked away into a corner of the dressing room (left). Art works add colour to the bedroom (right).
PHOTOS BY CHONG JUN LIANG

Home Is Where The Art Is

There is no bare wall in this art lover's apartment.
Apr 5, 2019 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

WHAT DO YOU do when you’ve lived in the same apartment for a decade and want to upgrade, but can’t find anything of a similar size and in a preferred location? Do what one homeowner did – stay put and overhaul the entire apartment instead.

“Since the owner has lived here for many years,

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

home interiors
singapore architecture
wee studio
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening