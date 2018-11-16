Let There Be Light

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
CALL IT THE ultimate terrace house challenge. As most owners of intermediate units are painfully aware of, trying to get more light into a space that's hemmed in on both sides is never an easy task.
You literally have light only from the back or front and if you have a narrow width, that'
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg