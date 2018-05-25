You are here

gek_Singapore_Pavilion_.jpg

BT_20180525_DESIGN25-T_3447536.jpg
T HOUSE BY LINGHAO ARCHITECTS.

BT_20180525_DESIGN25-T_3447536.jpg
LUCKY SHOPHOUSE BY CHANG ARCHITECTS.

BT_20180525_DESIGN25-T_3447536.jpg
I LIGHT MARINA BAY BY ZARCH COLLABORATIVES.

BT_20180525_DESIGN25-T_3447536.jpg
THE CATERPILLAR’S COVE BY LEKKER ARCHITECTS.

BT_20180525_DESIGN25-T_3447536.jpg
SKYTERRACE@DAWSON BY SCDA ARCHITECTS.

BT_20180525_DESIGN25-T_3447536.jpg
LIBRARY@ORCHARD BY SINGAPORE POLYTECHNIC, NEW SPACE ARCHITECTS AND DIA BRAND CONSULTANTS.

BT_20180525_DESIGN25-T_3447536.jpg
KHOO TECK PUAT HOSPITAL BY CPG CONSULTANTS AND RMJM HILLIER.

Singapore Design Goes To Venice

The Republic's pavilion at the upcoming Venice Biennale of Architecture will show how the city-state makes use of its limited space
May 25, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sg@TaySuanChiangBT

SINGAPOREANS KNOW FULL WELL how small their country is, and how squeezy it can be. But has the country really run out of space?

The Singapore Pavilion asks this question at the 16th International Architecture Exhibition La Biennale di Venezia which runs from May 26 to Nov 25 in the

