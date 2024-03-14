DINING OUT ·
Dessert for dinner? Ami lets you eat cake and more

Pastry chef Makoto Arami serves up an omakase of sweet and savoury that gives new meaning to lunch and dinner

Jaime Ee

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 11:00 pm
The Zen-like Japanese tea house setting of Ami.
PHOTO: AMI PATISSERIE
The intimate counter setting where pastry chef Makoto Arami serves omakase for just eight diners.
PHOTO: AMI PATISSERIE
Chewy and fragrant hazelnut financiers kick off the meal.
PHOTO: AMI PATISSERIE
Flaky seaweed pastry and sourdough bread are a course in itself.
PHOTO: AMI PATISSERIE
Crisp parmesan tarts topped with sweet-sour Japanese tomatoes.
PHOTO: AMI PATISSERIE
Toasted brioche is topped with creamy uni.
PHOTO: AMI PATISSERIE
Crisp cookies are layered with coffee and chocolate cream.
PHOTO: AMI PATISSERIE
Ami's signature choux puff is filled with creamy egg salad and caviar.
PHOTO: AMI PATISSERIE
Strawberries and milk ice cream are a refreshing finish.
PHOTO: AMI PATISSERIE

Lifestyle

NEW RESTAURANT

Ami Patisserie
27 Scotts Road
Singapore 228222
Tel: 8907 6146
Open for lunch and dinner: 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 9 pm

AMI Patisserie is a cake shop that upends dining conventions as we know them. One – that you can’t have dessert for dinner. Two – you can’t open a restaurant between an abandoned mansion and a cemetery, and expect the living to go willingly. Ami does both. And surprisingly, it works.

But first, you have to find it. When we arrive, all we see is this empty, dilapidated black-and-white bungalow on Scotts Road. Not only does it have scary movie potential, it leads to a mysterious backyard filled with random statues resembling the faded tombstones of a “terracotta”...

