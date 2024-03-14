Dessert for dinner? Ami lets you eat cake and more

NEW RESTAURANT

Ami Patisserie

27 Scotts Road

Singapore 228222

Tel: 8907 6146

Open for lunch and dinner: 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 9 pm

AMI Patisserie is a cake shop that upends dining conventions as we know them. One – that you can’t have dessert for dinner. Two – you can’t open a restaurant between an abandoned mansion and a cemetery, and expect the living to go willingly. Ami does both. And surprisingly, it works.

But first, you have to find it. When we arrive, all we see is this empty, dilapidated black-and-white bungalow on Scotts Road. Not only does it have scary movie potential, it leads to a mysterious backyard filled with random statues resembling the faded tombstones of a “terracotta”...