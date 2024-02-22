Eating air in Matt Orlando and Will Goldfarb’s new eco-restaurant in Dempsey

AIR carves out its own Little Bali in the Dempsey.

AIR CCCC

25B Dempsey Road

Singapore 249918

Tel: 8228-1528

Open for dinner only Wed to Sun: 5.30 pm to 11 pm

FROM a chronic food-waster’s point of view, AIR is a restaurant we all need. It’s a whopping 40,000 sq ft reminder of why we should finish all our food and not throw stuff out on a whim. Otherwise, its chefs might take all those leftover scraps, put them on the menu and feed it to you.

We don’t mean excess lasagne, but rather the banana peels, cocoa husks and fish bones that star in this sprawling eco-forward dining space that’s carved out its own Little Bali in Dempsey. This is where two stalwarts of sustainability – Matt Orlando and Will Goldfarb – grind, ferment and...