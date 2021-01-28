A luxe Lunar New Year

BTLUXE - our luxury lifestyle supplement - kicks off 2021 with a lavish Lunar New Year issue on Friday packed with personality features, luxury watches, fashion, jewelry, design and of course, food.

Leading this issue are The Orientalists - Singapore personalities who are globalised in every sense of the word but who are still connected to their cultural heritage one way or another. We meet Singaporean actor Lawrence Wong, whose star didn't quite shine until he landed a supporting role in the phenomenally successful Chinese TV show The Story of Yanxi Palace. He shares with us his path to fame in China, and how there's no such thing as a lucky break.

We also meet supermodel Kaigin Yong, a biology major who now struts the major catwalks in Europe and China for the biggest fashion brands as a rare Asian face. At the same time, we find out how up-and-coming architect Woon Chung Yen gave up a promising Chinese music career to weave in Oriental elements into his home designs. And learn how chef Edward Chong's innovative creations are putting Chinese cuisine in a brand new modern light.

Elsewhere, we create a lavish reunion steamboat dinner that you can easily replicate at home with supermarket ingredients. And if you want to make a sartorial impression this Lunar New Year, we feature all the luxury watches, jewellery and fashion accessories you need. And last but not least, we catch up with acclaimed architect Tan Kay Ngee as he explains his passion for Chinese architecture and how he works it into the modern context.