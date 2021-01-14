Arty experiences online and offline

GET on a bus and peer at art works displayed on bus stops along the way. Or hop on an MRT train completely decorated with art. And how about a drive-through art exhibition where you don't have to get out of your car? Or just going shopping and expanding retail therapy to include art appreciation through artists' collaborations with mall tenants?

Of course, you can also appreciate art the conventional way in galleries, museums and even virtually at home. Whichever way you like your art, it'll be covered in this year's Singapore Art Week as it spreads creative joy in every corner of the island. In tomorrow's BTLifestyle, get a peek into the ninth edition of the annual art event which sees over 300 artists putting up their best works around Singapore and in cyberspace.

Meanwhile, if the pandemic put an end to pottery workshops or group lessons, there was a strong move towards online workshops which have continued to enjoy a healthy appeal even though more people are out and about these days. If you've made the switch, find out what else you can learn from the comfort of your sofa.

Also, designers are pushing back against our throwaway society with an exhibition that shows how 10 of them have given spoilt and discarded items a new lease of life.

Finally, if you're easing into the Chinese New Year mood, check out our guide to the best reunion dinner and takeaway options available.