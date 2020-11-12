Be a trendy teetotaller with alcohol-free beverages

NON-BOOZERS unite. The days of pretending to toast with a glass of water in hand rather than champagne are over as the rise in alcohol-free "booze" makes it trendy to be a teetotaller.

Be it zero-alcohol beer, wine or spirits, the market for such beverages is small but steadily growing, say those in the food and beverage industry. In tomorrow's BTLifestyle, grow your drinking vocabulary with names like Seedlip and Lyre's, and learn about White Cane Spirit which tastes like aged white rum, and American Malt, which has the essence of an American classic bourbon malt. Cheers.

Meanwhile, for a sip of something more intellectual, get ready for an overdose of art films as this year's Singapore International Film Festival gets underway with fewer movies but great ones nonetheless.

In Style, men seeking to upgrade their look are turning to jewellery for that extra panache. If you are not too clear on how to go about it, style experts offer some tips to add bling to your life without overdoing it.

And if jewellery hunting gives you some macho hunger pangs, quell them with a quick but satisfying bite at Miznon, a new Israeli street food joint that serves up authentic stuffed pitas and other hearty flavours of Tel Aviv.