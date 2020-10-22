F&B industry back from the brink?

WHAT are you going to eat this weekend? If you're planning for dinner out, relaxing afternoon tea or champagne brunch, good luck if you haven't already made your reservation weeks in advance. Packed restaurants that are booked up months ahead give the impression that the F&B industry has shaken off the pandemic doldrums and staging a strong comeback after the devastating slump caused by lockdown measures earlier this year. Tomorrow's BT Lifestyle explores the extent of this recovery and whether the picture is as rosy as it looks. And for food lovers always on the lookout for new places to dine, we check out some of the new dining concepts to look out for.

Meanwhile, in the arts scene, we visit the final show at NTU Centre for Contemporary Art before it shutters its Gillman Barracks premises for good. The closure spells the end of a memorable chapter in Singapore's art history, when CCA was considered one of the most progressive art spaces in the region showcasing groundbreaking art by world-famous artists, while also supporting emerging artists and curators.

In Design, for homeowners planning to downsize, get some hints on how to design big in small spaces as we visit an interior designer's 700 sq ft home that looks bigger than it is.