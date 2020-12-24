Make this Christmas a time for family and reflection

AND so this is Christmas. While the merrymaking won't be as boisterous as before, it's a time for family and reflection as we look back on this tumultuous year. As the holiday feasting gets underway, BTLifestyle hears from several industry leaders about their thoughts and wishes for the season and the new year.

We also hear from architects on the Christmas travel that might have been, and how they're instead focusing on family and personal connections with more homey and intimate celebrations.

And what's Christmas if it isn't to enjoy every last minute of Christmas trees and other decorations that brighten up the home. We visit a family who has done up their Cairnhill home with a Singapore spin, as they replace their winter holidays with a tropical Christmas.

If you're planning to ring in the new year, it'll be an early one as F&B establishments continue to enforce the 10.30pm curfew on alcohol. But that hasn't stopped revellers from wanting to go to town for a night out, while continuing the countdown at home.

And if you're planning to get a taste of chef Jason Tan's new restaurant, find out what a taste of Euphoria is like.