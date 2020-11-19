You are here

November, a month for the visual arts

19/11/2020 - 05:50

IT WASN'T that long ago that art galleries were facing an untimely demise at the hands of the pandemic and circuit breaker. Now that Singapore is on the cusp of Phase 3, there's light at the end of the tunnel, as galleries offer a slew of visual art events this month.

As travel restrictions remain in place, more people are using their saved vacation money for other things, namely eating out, staycations and yes, buying art. In tomorrow's BTLifestyle, find out how to raise your culture game and find a new piece of artwork for your home.

It would certainly come in handy if you're renovating your home, too. In Design, get some tips from an entrepreneur couple who designed their intermediate terrace home all by themselves, without the help of a professional interior designer. That makes it totally a labour of love, and the result is a dream home for both of them.

If cruises to nowhere are not for you, then take a train to nowhere - on the Orient Express, the iconic luxury train currently parked at Gardens by the Bay. The first of its kind exhibition also includes a pop-up restaurant serving a menu designed by acclaimed French chef Yannick Alleno, to complete the experience.

Or if you'd rather have some down-to-earth cooking, then the new casual brunch-bistro Hathaway offers some fusion fare in Dempsey's leafy surroundings.

