Online learning still in vogue

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
BEFORE the coronavirus pandemic hit, attending a workshop, such as a leather crafting one or a wine tasting, usually meant being physically present at one.
When lockdowns began, such workshops saw new life online, notably on virtual platforms life Zoom. While physical workshops have since
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes