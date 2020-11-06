You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Feature

BT_20201106_HYFEATURE6BF3M8_4313577.jpg
Umami Records' recent releases include Dominic Chin's License To Cry and Naomi G's Cage The Animal.
PHOTOS: UMAMI RECORDS

Umami Records: Rocking across the globe

06/11/2020 - 05:50
by
helmi@sph.com.sg@HelmiBT

UMAMI Records started out in 2013 as an offshoot of a recording studio called Beep Studios. The young musicians renting the studios needed a label to promote them and distribute their music. So the studio founders decided to expand their business by starting a new label called Umami Records.

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for