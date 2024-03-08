Flying high with Bell & Ross

CARLOS Rosillo is friendly with the Malaysian royal family, but it isn’t clear if that’s why he chose to officially open his new watch boutique in Kuala Lumpur in end-January, on the day the new Malaysian king ascended the throne.
That morning, as the king was crowned – in keeping with the tradition of having a monarch as the head of state – the Bell & Ross co-founder was holding court with the media.
And the continuation of the French watch brand was very much on his mind. He spoke to the journalists of Bell & Ross’ “elevation”, a theme repeated that evening in his dinner speech to guests, which included a Malaysian princess.
Bell & Ross has what it takes to elevate itself as...