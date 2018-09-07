A Cut Above

Three Buns

Hipster burgers are on the grill at Three Buns Quayside, the just-opened burger and cocktail bar by the Potato Head group.

Executive chef Adam Penney, who helms the Three Buns franchise, is personally supervising the Quayside space. The British chef says: "All our burgers are made from scratch and our buns are made twice a day by a local baker. Our bacon is cured specially for us in the UK, our cheese comes from UK farms, as well as Italy and Greece. Our 150gm patties are pressed every day, using only premium cuts of Black Angus Australian grass-fed beef." Three Buns also makes the 10 different sauces and mayonnaise, six types of pickles and various garnishes from scratch.

60 Robertson Quay, #01-01

Fatburger

Burgers, Hollywood-style, come to you via Fatburger - founded in 1952 by Lovie Yancey who introduced the concept of custom-built burgers to Americans.

Says Mohamed "Moe" Ibrahim, CEO of Deelish Brands which tied up with US franchise company FAT Brands to bring in Fatburger: "By default, every burger comes with 'The Works': mustard, pickles, relish, onions, mayo, lettuce and tomatoes. However, you can customise your burger, so the number of combinations is endless. There are also add-ons such as beef bacon, cheese, onion rings, eggs, American-style chilli, BBQ sauce, or thousand island dressing."

Fatburger takes pride in using fresh ingredients. Adds Mr Ibrahim: "We work with a local butcher who prepares the ground beef according to our specifications. We import high quality beef and twice grind it to achieve our desired fat content. While every Fatburger is lean, it's still juicy and delicious." Fatburger is also working with a local baker to deliver fresh brioche and wholemeal buns daily.

The OneKM #01-70/71/72 and Velocity @ Novena #01-08/09 outlets are scheduled to open on Sept 7 and 14 respectively.

Black Tap

NEVER MIND THE burgers. It's the milkshakes that will get your eyes popping at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, freshly opened at The Shoppes Marina Bay Sands. Smothered with whipped cream, gummies and all manner of confectionery, no prizes for guessing this is an all-American import.

The MBS outlet is Black Tap's first in Asia. Set up three years ago as a 15-seat burger joint in New York's SoHo neighbourhood, it now has an empire of 11 restaurants worldwide including Dubai and Geneva.

Owner Chris Barish says that first-timers will enjoy "this fun, inviting restaurant with a distinct New York downtown feel to it". He adds: "We have a good selection of craft burgers, craft beers, and milkshakes. And we round up the menu with chicken sandwiches, burger salads, and even a vegan burger. We also curate our music programme with 90s hip-hop and 80s pop. When you put it all together, it's a whole experience."

One of the new items created for the Singapore market is the "Cantonese BBQ Burger" comprising beef patty, kimchi pickles, Swiss cheese, Cantonese mayo, and sambal BBQ sauce, served with sweet potato fries. Some imagination is required to see any Cantonese connection, but executive chef Steve Parker created it with two Singapore sous chefs who were training with them in their Las Vegas restaurant.

Otherwise, expect more familiar offerings such as the All-American Burger with beef patty made from brisket and chuck blend from the US, and the award-winning Greg Norman Burger composed of wagyu patty, house buttermilk-dill sauce, blue cheese and arugula.

Check out the craft beers including the Brooklyn Lager and Singapore Blonde Ale, and of course the 13 CrazyShake milkshakes featuring unique flavours like the Sour Power: black cherry shake made with ice cream and candy overload. Consider yourself warned.

The Shoppes Marina Bay Sands, L1-80