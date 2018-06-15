You are here
A Marquee Production
MBS's mega nightclub, which will be opened in 2019, will be so big that it will even have its own full-sized Ferris Wheel
MARINA BAY SANDS (MBS) HAS never been one to be low-key about any of its new ventures. Just months after opening LAVO - the giant meatball-serving, larger-than-life Italian bar-restaurant - it has announced plans to open a groundbreaking mega nightclub that even boasts its own Ferris Wheel, some
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg