You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20190329_BUZZ4.jpg
The four-hands collaboration.

Basque Meets Prague

Mar 29, 2019 5:50 AM
by
jaime@sph.com.sg@JaimeEeBT

Indulge in updated Czech classics and reinterpreted Basque recipes at chefs Aitor Jeronimo Orive and Oldřich Sahajdák’s four-hands collaboration at the former’s Basque Kitchen by Aitor. Chef Sahajdák hails from La Degustation Bohême Bourgeoise in Prague, a one Michelin-starred restaurant in

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening