Basque Meets Prague

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Indulge in updated Czech classics and reinterpreted Basque recipes at chefs Aitor Jeronimo Orive and Oldřich Sahajdák’s four-hands collaboration at the former’s Basque Kitchen by Aitor. Chef Sahajdák hails from La Degustation Bohême Bourgeoise in Prague, a one Michelin-starred restaurant in
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg