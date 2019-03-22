You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20190322_DINING22A_1_3728652.jpg
Amo Pizza Kit.

BT_20190322_DINING22A_2_3728652.jpg
Braci Fig Vincotto.

BT_20190322_DINING22A_3_3728652.jpg
Addict Kombu Butter.

BT_20190322_DINING22A_4_3728652.jpg
Bar-roque's handcrafted cheeses.

BT_20190322_DINING22A_5_3728652.jpg
IBHQ cordials and syrups.

BT_20190322_DINING22A_6_3728652.jpg
Song's Of India garam masala.

BT_20190322_DINING22A_78_3728652.jpg
Kausmo Hot Sauce and Apple Butter Sauce.

BT_20190322_DINING22A_9_3728652.jpg
Hashida soy sauce.

Chefs' Specials

Home cooking gets an upscale twist with these small batch artisanal treats
Mar 22, 2019 5:50 AM
by
btnews@sph.com.sg

ADDICT KOMBU BUTTER

Intense, savoury, nutty, and full of umami, this Addict Kombu Butter is superb as a spread on warm bread, as well as for cooking with. Like the name says, this is addictive stuff, made mainly with butter, kombu and sea salt. It takes 10 days to prepare

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

homemade
treats
chef
ingredients
hashida
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening