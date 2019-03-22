Chefs' Specials

Get our introductory offer at only
ADDICT KOMBU BUTTER
Intense, savoury, nutty, and full of umami, this Addict Kombu Butter is superb as a spread on warm bread, as well as for cooking with. Like the name says, this is addictive stuff, made mainly with butter, kombu and sea salt. It takes 10 days to prepare
