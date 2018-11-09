You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

45_BuzzFolderLinksChampagnePerrier.jpg
Blason Rosé champagne.

Cuvée’S New Look

Nov 9, 2018 5:50 AM
by
taysc@sph.com.sgTaySuanChiangBT

Just in time for the festive season, Maison Perrier-Jouët has unveiled a distinctive new bottle shape for its Blason Rosé champagne, inspired by the Maison’s historic Blason de France Cuvée. Created from the 1955 grape harvest, Blason de France was Perrier-Jouët’s first prestige cuvée, and its

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening