You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20190329_SFEATURE.jpg

BT_20190329_SFEATURE3.jpg

BT_20190329_SFEATURE2.jpg

Easter at the Kempinski

This year's Easter highlights at The Capitol Hotel Kempinski Singapore bring together families and friends for good, wholesome fun
Mar 29, 2019 5:50 AM

CELEBRATE THIS COMING Easter with delicious brunch offerings at 15 Stamford by Alvin Leung. The Capitol Hotel Kempinski's bright and airy main restaurant will be transformed into an Easter wonderland on this festive Sunday. Guests can expect an extensive buffet of cooked-to-order Asian

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

capitol hotel kempinski
easter
Purchase this article as republication.
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening