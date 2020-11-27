You are here

Home > Lifestyle > Food & Drink

BT_20201127_JESHERATON274OJ1_4339138.jpg
Sheraton Towers Singapore.

BT_20201127_JESHERATON274OJ1_4339138.jpg
Sheraton Towers Singapore.

BT_20201127_JESHERATON274OJ1_4339138.jpg
Sheraton Towers Singapore.

BT_20201127_JEFULLERTON27DK0Y_4339140.jpg
The Fullerton Hotels Singapore.

BT_20201127_JEFULLERTON27_4339139.jpg
The Fullerton Hotels Singapore.

BT_20201127_JEFULLERTON27MH4A_4339148.jpg
The Fullerton Hotels Singapore.

BT_20201127_JEPANPAC27_4339149.jpg
Pan Pacific Singapore.

BT_20201127_JEPANPAC27M7P1_4339150.jpg
Pan Pacific Singapore.

BT_20201127_JEPANPAC27HSUP_4339151.jpg
Pan Pacific Singapore.
SPECIAL FEATURE

Festive feasting

Celebrate the joyous season with a plethora of fine food and edible gifts
27/11/2020 - 05:50

SHERATON TOWERS SINGAPORE

Sheraton Towers Singapore welcomes the holiday season with a sumptuous feast and more. Elevate your home parties with the hotel's range of festive takeaways. No Christmas meal should be without a turkey, but you could do things a little

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Purchase this article

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for