Festive feasting

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
SHERATON TOWERS SINGAPORE
Sheraton Towers Singapore welcomes the holiday season with a sumptuous feast and more. Elevate your home parties with the hotel's range of festive takeaways. No Christmas meal should be without a turkey, but you could do things a little
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes