Shang Palace's Mini Eight Treasures comprises chocolate with assorted nuts and mini baked salted taro with red bean and almonds.

Shangri-La's Signature Mini Baked Custard with Bird's Nest.

Shang Palace Four Treasures collection consists of traditional baked mooncakes.
SPECIAL FEATURE

Fly me to the moon

Celebrate Mid-Autumn festival with luxurious mooncakes filled with creamy golden custard and bird's nest, hand-crafted by chefs of Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore
Sep 7, 2018 5:50 AM

Mid-Autumn season seems to be getting bigger and more elaborate year after year. There are scores of mooncake permutations in the market these days, from traditional baked lotus paste varieties to novel snowskin flavours. But your treats don't have to be relegated to just these versions.

