Fresh Food Ideas

V Restaurant

THE BEST WAY to pick the right cooker or oven for your home is to check them out at the showroom or even attend a demo on how to cook with it. But few, if any, home appliance companies are going to take that extra step to open an actual restaurant using those same appliances.

Swiss appliance company V-ZUG is doing just that in Singapore with its first fully-functioning restaurant in the world - even though it has done collaborations in the past with acclaimed chefs in Europe. Here, it’s tied up with Ryan Clift of The Tippling Club to develop a Modern-European casual fine dining experience with some Singapore touches.

Located next to its showroom in Scotts Square, V is no different from a regular eatery, says chef Clift, its culinary director.

It’s also a platform for his protege Lee Jing Wen, who has worked with chef Clift for seven years and is the head chef of V.

Says chef Clift, “The dishes feature classical gastronomy, with a modern twist and fun approach. In Singapore, there are restaurants that overcharge and it tarnishes the industry’s reputation. I’m an advocate of the concept of casual fine dining with honest pricing. I want diners to leave feeling it was worth the money they spent.”

As for opening in Singapore, Jonas Honegger, V-ZUG’s Head of Development Asia-Pacific says, “We are well aware how competitive Singapore’s F&B industry is, but at the same time no place in the world shows that much interest in food that it becomes a topic of daily small talk. We (want to show) that our brand can succeed even in the toughest environment.”

Diners will get to see its popular induction hoods and combi ovens at work - said to steam food 30 percent faster and sous vide without having to top up the water tank for 48 hours. So while you’re tucking into the three and five course lunch menus and up to 10 courses for dinner, you may be tempted to replace your appliances at home. Which is, of course, the whole idea.

#03-13 Scotts Square, 6 Scotts Road. Tel: 6950-4868.

HUSH20

If you’re a diner with a short span of attention, then a restaurant that keeps changing its menu and look every month, is just the spot for you.

HUSH20 is not so much a pop-up as it is a permanent space that creates a series of concepts lasting just 20 days. When it first opened in November 2018, it kicked off with a Swiss Alps theme where it served raclette and decorated the space with hay. In December it served mussels from Holland and turned the restaurant into a sandy beach complete with fishing nets. For January, it’s got a forest theme and is serving free flow pork and beef ribs with wine and beer for S$79 inclusive of booze.

“A theme enables us to create an immersive experiential space, from hay or sand on the floor, to what’s on the wall, and what food we serve,” says operations manager Lucas Fays.

HUSH20 is run by the folks behind 13% Gastro Wine Bar and Latin joint Casa Poncho. ‘Hush’ refers to its ‘secret’ location accessed via the backdoor of a shophouse in Duxton Plains Park, while 20 is for the 20/20 vision you need to spot it. It’s also the number of days each concept runs for before the decor is dismantled to prepare for the next one.

It’s been full house from Day One, all “from word of mouth and social media,” says Mr Fays. “When guests walk in, it feels like they’re transported to a different place.”

Reservations by WhatsApp only: 8127-2728.