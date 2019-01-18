Get Quacking

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
The Tung Lok Group - which is also behind the popular seafood concept Dancing Crab - is at it again with ingredient-focused restaurants. Taking advantage of its access to some of the best ducks in the world, it has opened Duckland, serving only prime Silver Farm ducks from Ireland, as well as
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg