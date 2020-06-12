Good Food Hunting

Hungry? Whether you fancy sushi, noodles or a good steak, there’s plenty of great food to be found all over Singapore. In the second installment of this weekly series, Oddle’s food hunters head to the western part of the island to sample everything from homestyle zi char and pizza to Japanese comfort fare. With its island-wide delivery service you’ll enjoy fresh menu ideas every week, ready to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

A-One Claypot House

Stay updated with

BT newsletters Sign up By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

As the name suggests, A-One Claypot House prides itself on cooking in traditional old-school claypots to achieve old-fashioned flavour in its menu of comforting local favourites. Clay pot porridge is a perennial favourite, featuring bubbling hot congee that’s chock full of ingredients. A hot favourite is its Dried Scallop Century Egg, Salted Egg and Egg Porridge. Also, don’t miss its other signature dishes such as Claypot Dried Chilli Frog’s Meat featuring plump frog’s legs in a mouth-tingling, Szechuan-style sauce, and wok hei-infused Shrimps Fried Rice with XO Sauce to round off your meal.

Minimum order: S$49. Island-wide delivery: S$5.90. Free Fish Maw with Crab Meat Thick Soup with minimum S$38 spend. Use promo code “FREEFISHMAW” upon checkout. To order, go to aonedelivery.sg

Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak

For nasi lemak fans, Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak is one of the names that always comes to mind when hunting down the best version in Singapore. It’s also one of Singapore’s heritage names, as it has been attracting queues for this popular breakfast staple since 1978. And for good reason too. Think fragrant, fluffy rice enriched with coconut milk, a punchy sambal and all the classic trimmings such as fried egg, cucumber slices, crispy ikan bilis and peanuts, and your choice of meat. The otah is also a favourite among its fans. Boon Lay boasts two signature picks: its Nasi Lemak Chicken Wing Set and Power Nasi Sambal Goreng Chicken Set. This

Minimum order: S$30. Island-wide delivery: S$5. To order, go to powernasilemak.oddle.me

Canton Paradise

Part of the Paradise Group, Canton Paradise is your go-to choice for all day dim sum, roast meats, Hong Kong style congee and noodles, as well as other Cantonese favourites, prepared with the freshest ingredients. Among its highlights are the cute Steamed Molten Salted Egg Yolk Custard Piggy Bun where one bite of the adorable pig-shaped buns releases a flood of piping hot creamy custard. Other favourite dim sum items include Steamed Pork Dumplings (Siew Mai). If you’re looking for something with a slight Japanese twist, you’ll also enjoy Crisp-Fried Crystal Prawns tossed with Wasabi Mayonnaise.

Minimum order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: S$5. Free with orders over S$100. Free ‘Ting Zai’ style Congee with min. spend of S$70. No promo code required. To order, go to cantonparadise.oddle.me

Greenwood Fish Market

Greenwood Fish Market is a wholesale seafood and meat market where you can do all your fine food shopping at great prices. Pick from a comprehensive menu of sushi, sashimi, oysters and more, as well as a wide selection of prime meats. While you’re at it, pick out some of its signature dishes such as Fish & Chips, featuring your choice of fish battered and fried till golden crisp. Add some luxury to your meal with its oyster platter, comprising your pick of shucked and ready-to-eat Canadian Mary Points/Golden Mantle or Sun Seeker Oysters.

Minimum order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: varies with distance. Free with orders over S$100. Enjoy 50 per cent off your second maki with the promo code “ILOVEMAKIS”. To order, go to greenwoodfishmarket.oddle.me

Ippudo

The famous Ippudo brand of Hakata-style ramen has been delighting Japanese noodle fans in Singapore for years and continues to do so with its signature tonkotsu ramen and wide range of variations. Ippudo originated in Fukuoka and is famous for its slow- cooked broth and chewy noodles. Among them is Shiromaru Motoaji Ramen - classic creamy tonkotsu broth with thin noodles, pork chashu, black fungus and green onions. Other must-tries include Akamaru Shinaji Ramen with its tonkotsu broth enriched with special miso and garlic oil and pork belly chashu: and Karaka Men Ramen - a spicy treat which features a silky pork broth with sweet and spicy miso and Szechuan peppers.

Minimum order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: varies with distance. To order, go to ippudo.oddle.me

Keng Eng Kee

Keng Eng Kee is a family-owned heritage eatery which has been proudly serving delicious home-style cooking for three generations. It’s patronised by both Singapore families as well as chefs from all over the world. Its Alexandra restaurant has been dishing up all-time hits such as its signature Moonlight Hor Fun - wok-fried seafood noodles with Chinese sausages and a moonlight ‘raw egg’. Also recommended is the Coffee Pork Ribs, a savoury and aromatic dish that has travelled to food festivals overseas. Another popular item is the Butter Cereal Prawns, deep-fried and coated in a crisp, savoury and slightly sweet cereal.

Minimum order: S$50. Island-wide delivery: S$5. Free Soup of the Day (2-3 pax, U.P. S$9) when you spend above S$58. No promo code required. To order, go to order.kek.com.sg

Peperoni Pizzeria

Peperoni is a family-friendly Italian restaurant specialising in rustic cuisine such as wood-fired pizza and pasta. Its comprehensive menu also includes antipasto, salads and sides. While regular-sized pizzas are available, its giant-sized ones are great for the family. A popular choice is the 21’’ XXL Pepperoni Pizza, where you can pick any flavour from a long list that includes Margherita, Hawaiian, Meatball & Scallion and Pollo Arrabbiata. If you can’t decide, go for the Half & Half, where you can enjoy two different flavours in the same pizza. If you’re in the mood for pasta, you won’t go wrong with its signature Amatriciana, with bacon, onion and tomato sauce.

Minimum order: S$68. Island-wide delivery: S$10. Free with orders over S$160. To order, go to peperoni.oddle.me

YAYOI

YAYOI specialises in Teishoku, a type of Japanese set meal where all the dishes in the course are served together as a set, comprising rice, soup, main dish and side dish. With so much variety, it’s tough to decide what to eat. Check out its signature items such as Chicken Namban Bento - a value-for-money fried marinated chicken set that you can upgrade with multigrain or unagi rice. Hitsumabushi Teishoku is a must for eel lovers with a generous portion of premium eel on rice with dashi broth and side dishes. For something comforting, try the Unatama Don - a luscious portion of unagi and creamy scrambled eggs on rice.

Minimum order: S$35. Island-wide delivery: S$5. 1-FOR-1 Gyu Don, Shogayaki Don & Teriyaki Chicken Don until June 30. Free Mini Unatama Don with minimum $60 spend until June 30. No promo code required. To order, go to yayoi.oddle.me